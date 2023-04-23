JK Rowling Mocks Trans Activists Threatening To Boycott Her New Harry Potter TV Show

JK Rowling has mocked trans rights activists who say they won’t be watching the new Harry Potter TV series, by saying she has ‘a large stock of champagne’ to celebrate.

The Harry Potter author took to Twitter saying she had ‘dreadful news’ she needed to share with fans, before making the comments towards people who had been branding her transphobic because of her views.

The Mail Online reports: Some supporters of trans rights are now calling for a boycott of the new TV show, which is set to run for a decade and see Rowling take a leader role as a producer.

She wrote on Friday: ‘Dreadful news, which I feel duty bound to share. Activists in my mentions are trying to organise yet another boycott of my work, this time of the Harry Potter TV show.

As forewarned is forearmed, I’ve taken the precaution of laying in a large stock of champagne.’

Her comments are in reference to some on Twitter who are calling for those who support transgender rights to not watch the show in solidarity with the LGBT+ community.

She later added that she is planning a ‘party’ to celebrate the boycott, offering to message certain accounts with the details.

After the announcement of the new TV series, one user said: ‘Friendly reminder it is SO EASY to boycott Harry Potter. Like so easy.’

Another wrote: ‘Fully expect all of [you] to boycott the Harry Potter show.’

A third added: ‘If y’all really loved Harry Potter as much as you say you do, you’d do what Hermione Granger would do and boycott the corporation that’s supporting a person who’s advocating for oppression.

‘Y’all just want to stand with JKR because you don’t think. Or you just hate trans people.’

The show is being made by HBO Max and will feature a series per book, to be released over a decade.

The series is set to feature an entirely new cast of characters, with none of the stars of the original films returning to screens.