Researchers Develop Vaccines That Deliver mRNA Directly Into Body Without Using Needles

Researchers have developed an“air vaccine” that can deliver mRNA technology directly into body, without the use of an injection.

A team rom Yale University developed the new airborne method that can deliver the mRNA directly into the lungs and it has already been used to “vaccinate” mice intranasally

The move has just opened the door for human testing in the near future.

Activist Post reports: While scientists may celebrate this invention as a convenient method to vaccinate large populations, skeptics have started to raise obvious concerns about the potential misuse of an airborne vaccine, including the possibility of covert bioenhancements a concept that has previously been suggested in academic literature.

Roman Balmakov of Facts Matter discusses the study in the video below:

In the research, the scientists used polymer nanoparticles to encapsulate mRNA, transforming it into an inhalable form for delivery to the lungs. Courtney Malo, who serves as an editor at Science Translational Medicine, the publication that featured the study, explained,

The ability to efficiently deliver mRNA to the lung would have applications for vaccine development, gene therapy, and more. Here, Suberi et al. showed that such mRNA delivery can be accomplished by encapsulating mRNAs of interest within optimized poly(amine-co-ester) polyplexes [nanoparticles]. Polyplex-delivered mRNAs were efficiently translated into protein in the lungs of mice with limited evidence of toxicity. This platform was successfully applied as an intranasal SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, eliciting robust immune responses that conferred protection against subsequent viral challenges. These results highlight the potential of this delivery system for vaccine applications and beyond.“ The team, which was led by cellular and molecular physiologist Mark Saltzman, claims that the inhalable mRNA vaccine “successfully protected against “SARS-CoV-2“, and that it “opens the door to delivering other messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics for gene replacement therapy and other treatments in the lungs.”(source) -The Daily Exposé

By creating an airborne vaccine, the ruling class doesn’t have to convince people to spend their time getting injected individually. This can take time and be arduous, especially if people continue to reject “vaccines.” It’s much easier to get the mRNA technology into the bodies of humans if the rulers can just release it in the air. But if they can do this with vaccines, what’s stopping them from creating a bioweapon that everyone inhales?

An airborne vaccine, much like a bioweapon, can be released into the air without consent or even the public’s knowledge.