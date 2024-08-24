RFK Jr: ‘Democrats Are Working To Usher In New World Order’

RFK Jr. has warned that the Democratic Party are working to destroy American democracy and usher in a ‘New World Order.’

During his address to the nation Friday, RFK slammed Democrats for turning their backs on America, saying they’d “become the party of war, censorship, corruption, big pharma, big tech, big ag, and big money.”

Infowars.com reports: The nephew of former President John F. Kennedy went on to describe how Democrats subverted democracy by blocking his campaign from appearing in ballots in several states while claiming to save it.

Kennedy also bashed the military industrial complex for its complicity in Ukraine’s war against Russia.

In one poignant part of his speech, Kennedy revealed Trump had offered him a prominent role in his administration.

“Last summer, it looked like no candidate was willing to negotiate a quick end to the Ukraine war, to tackle the chronic disease epidemic, to protect free speech and our constitutional freedoms, to clean corporate influence out of our government, or to defy the neocons and their agenda of endless military adventurism,” Kennedy said.

“But now, one of the two candidates has adopted these issues as his own, to the point where he has asked to enlist me in his administration. I’m speaking, of course, of Donald Trump.”

RFK added he and Trump have already discussed areas of cooperation to address and solve chronic diseases.

RFK said he would work to stop the Biden-Harris admin from funding obesity drugs and bankrupting medicare.

Kennedy added he would withdraw his name from battleground state ballots, effectively handing them to Trump.

RFK also delivered a powerful statement saying he’s siding with Trump because he believes the alliance would “maximize my chances to save America’s children and restore national health.”

“Instead of vitriol and polarization, I will appeal to the values that unite us, the goals that we could achieve if only we weren’t at each other’s throats. The most unifying theme for all Americans is that we all love our children,” RFK stated.

“If we all unite around that issue now, we can finally give them the protection, the health, and the future that they deserve. Thank you all very much.”

Watch the full speech below: