WEF Warns ‘Climate Change’ Causing Sudden Heart Attack Surge

The World Economic Forum has published a new study claiming that the sudden spike in fatal heart attacks and strokes are caused by ‘man-made climate change.’

The WEF-funded UPenn, which is also financed by Bill Gates, published the results of its study in the Journal of the American Heart Association (JAHA).

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The WEF team of scientists, led by Sameed Ahmed M. Khatana, concluded that “climate change is causing an increase in extreme heat.”

They claim that this “increase in extreme heat” is triggering a “deadly wave” in “heat–associated cardiovascular deaths in the United States.”

NN reports: According to Khatana and his Bill Gates-funded team, cardiovascular deaths linked to extreme heat could triple to almost 5,500 extra deaths per year by 2050.

The scientists insist that taking action now to tackle the so-called “climate crisis” could help to lower the numbers of deaths caused by soaring heart attacks and strokes.

However, they admit that heat-related cardiovascular deaths are still likely to more than double to 4,300 extra deaths per year even if the United States stays on its current planned path of green agenda emissions reductions.

The researchers warn that even more must be done to accelerate the WEF’s “Net Zero” targets to slow down the alleged heat-related deaths.

Khatana, a cardiologist and assistant professor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine, argues that those who are “most vulnerable,” such as black Americans, are most at risk from the cardiovascular death wave.

“The public health impact of climate change is falling on individuals who live on the margins of our society,” says Khatana.

“Any policy action or mitigation efforts really need to be tailored towards individuals who are most vulnerable.”

The prediction originates with Khatana’s group at the University of Pennsylvania.

The team previously modeled the relationship between current deaths from heart attack and stroke and the rising number of “extreme heat days” (defined as having a heat index—a measure of apparent temperature that is a product of ambient temperature and relative humidity—at or above 90 degrees Fahrenheit).

Using data from the 3,108 counties in the contiguous U.S. between 2008 and 2017, they found rising rates of cardiovascular deaths along with a trend of increasing numbers of extreme heat days.

By 2019, they said, there were 54 extreme heat days per year, and 1,651 people died annually as a result.

However, despite the claims linking the deaths to “climate change,” data for heart attacks and stroke deaths have only been recorded in recent years.

Temperate data has been recorded for much longer and records show that recent summer heats are nothing out of the ordinary.

The data for average temperatures has only been recorded for roughly 150 years and it still shows past summers have been far hotter.

The summer heatwave of 1936 for example, was in an entirely different league to this year’s temperatures, which were fairly normal.

Before the 19th century, there were no temperature records for North America at all, making it impossible to compare “extreme heat” data.

As The People’s Voice previously reported, cardiovascular deaths have been soaring globally since 2021.

The spike has led some to suggest that Covid has been responsible for the spike.

However, a recent major new autopsy-based study concluded that COVID-19 is not responsible for the “explosion” in heart-related deaths since the pandemic.

Renowned cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough commented on the study by arguing that the results “should be the nail in the coffin in ruling out COVID-19 illness as a cause of fatal myocarditis.”

“Despite the virus being found in heart tissue, it was not causing significant inflammation,” he said.

This means that the “explosion of fatal myocarditis” as inferred from the reports and autopsies of unexplained cardiac arrest, “must have another explanation than SARS-CoV-2 infection,” he added.

McCullough argues that the mRNA shots that were rolled out to the public during the pandemic are responsible for the soaring heart attack deaths.

“The only new proven cause of heart damage in human populations is COVID-19 vaccination,” McCullough asserts.

“Vaccines used in America (Pfizer, Moderna, Janssen, Novavax) have been demonstrated to cause myocarditis as published in the peer-reviewed literature.”

Autopsies of vaccinated patients have found clear evidence of strong expression of spike protein in heart muscle.

This evidence, according to Dr. Michael Palmer and Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, “correlates with significant inflammation and tissue destruction.”