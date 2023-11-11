Bombshell Report: ‘Rep. Tlaib Took Bribes From Six Major Terror Groups’

Radical Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib is funded by at least “six major terror groups”, according to a bombshell new investigation.

Canary Mission, an organization that monitors extremism across the United States, wrote in its October report that Rep. Tlaib is backed by “six terror-linked activists who all served as cohosts for fundraisers for her 2018 congressional campaign.”

The watchdog identified three new Tlaib fundraisers who are connected to major terrorist organizations, just a day after Tlaib was censured by the House for promoting anti-Semitism.

NN reports: The report from the Canary Mission has garnered widespread attention on social media.

According to the report, those fundraisers included:

A man who “met with a Hamas co-founder while in a maximum-security Israeli jail.”

A man who allied “with multiple terror groups, including Hamas.”

A man who was convicted “by an Israeli military court for providing material support to Hamas.”

Mwafaq Jbara was identified as one of the Tlaib’s fundraisers.

Jbara previously “met with a Hamas co-founder while [both were] in a maximum-security Israeli jail.”

It was also reported that Jbara, who raised funds for Tlaib in 2018, “called for the death of Jews and praised the terrorist who killed U.S. Army veteran Taylor Force.”

Further, the group reported that Jbara “has shared a huge amount of pro-terror material on Facebook and is a well-known anti-Israel organizer in Chicago.”

Canary Mission also uncovered evidence that Sheikh Muhammad Qatanani, a second fundraiser of Tlaib, faced deportation from America in the past.

Qatanani failed to disclose his conviction in an Israeli military court for providing support to Hamas.

The court also found that Qatanani tried to hide “his membership in the terror organization.”

The group also added that “Qatanani’s deceased brother-in-law, Mahmoud Abu Hanoud, was reportedly a Hamas military leader.”

Hanoud was listed as a cohost for a 2018 Tlaib fundraising event in Clifton, New Jersey.

Huwaida Arraf was another Tlaib fundraiser who was identified by the watchdog organization.

Arraf was revealed to be a prominent anti-Israel activist who allegedly “has allied with multiple terror groups, including Hamas.”

In 2018, Arraf co-hosted one of Tlaib’s fundraising events in Detroit.

"Canary Mission can confirm that Rashida Tlaib has extensive fundraising ties to Hamas supporters. She employed no less than three Hamas-linked activists to fundraise for her 2018 election campaign, one of whom spent 8 months in prison for his alleged connections to Hamas.”… — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) November 7, 2023

On Tuesday, Tlaib became the fourth member of the House of Representatives to be censured by the chamber since 2010.

In a bipartisan vote of 234-188 with 212 Republicans and 22 Democrats voting in favor, the House formally rebuked Tlaib for “promoting false narratives regarding the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel and for calling for the destruction of the state of Israel.”