Robert De Niro Says ‘Total Monster’ Trump Planning To ‘Round Up’ Hollywood Liberals

Hollywood liberals Robert De Niro is panicking about the prospect of Donald Trump winning the November election, warning that “he will come looking for me.”
Are these the paranoid ramblings of a delusional Hollywood star, or is De Niro because he has skeletons in his closet?
“If he wins the election, you won’t be on the show anymore,” said De Niro during a Friday appearance on HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher. “He’ll come looking for me. There’ll be things that happen that none of us can imagine.”
“That’s what happens in that kind of dictatorship,” continued De Niro. “That’s what he said. Let’s believe him.”
De Niro went on to describe a Trump reelection in November as a living “nightmare.”
“We wanna live in a world that we want to live in and enjoy living in, or live in a nightmare? Vote for Trump and you’ll get the nightmare, vote for Biden and we’ll be back to normalcy,” he said during Friday’s show.
Hollywood elite De Niro appears unable to understand why Joe Biden’s poll numbers are underwater and sinking fast. His widespread unpopularity is the result of numerous domestic and international calamities under the current administration.
Inflation has pushed consumer prices to previously unthinkable levels, making it difficult for working families to pay for necessities, including food, energy, insurance, and rent.
Biden has also allowed more than seven million illegal aliens to flood the country. De Niro’s hometown of New York can no longer absorb the unprecedented influx of illegals, with Mayor Eric Adams (D) saying the city is “out of room, literally.”
