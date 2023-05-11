Scientists Reveal Deadly ‘WEF Diet’ Will Drive Human Race to Extinction

Humans are set to become walking parasites if the global elite get their way and everybody gives up meat and starts eating bugs and crickets. Scientists are now warning that the meat-free ‘WEF diet’ will kill off most of the human race and those who survive will be weak, disease-ridden shells of their former selves.

The WEF and UN are pushing humanity to give up meat by 2050 and move to a completely plant and insect-based diet, including Bill Gates’ synthetic meat.

According to the globalists, eating meat is bad for our health and harmful for the planet.

But what happened when dozens of nutritional scientists were asked to look into the science behind these claims?

When the scientists analyzed the “WEF diet” in a special issue of a journal called Animal Frontiers, they couldn’t believe what they were seeing. This diet is so poor, so lacking in nutrition and sustenance, that it will render us infertile, unable to reproduce, and will kill the majority of the human race within one generation.

The scientists are now warning against the push by the globalist elite towards plant-based diets, pointing out that poor communities with low meat intake often suffer from stunting, wasting and anemia caused by a lack of vital nutrients and protein.

Thousands of scientists across the globe have also joined The Dublin Declaration, a group stating that livestock farming is too important to society to “become the victim of zealotry.” They say that many of the negative claims about meat in our diet are simply not true.

In particular, the scientists stress that meats provide vitamin B12 intake in human diets, play a major role in supplying retinol, omega-3 fatty acids and minerals such as iron and zinc, as well as important compounds for metabolism, such as taurine and creatine.

Scientists note that only well resourced people from wealthy countries have the means to abandon meat in their diets and consume vegetables and carbs alone. In other words, veganism is a first world ideology that is impractical for the majority of the global population.

Pro-vegan research tends to be funded by globalist institutions like the UN and the WEF, which have made clear that they want meat to become a luxury item or “rare treat” rather than a dietary staple.

The UN says its goal is to enforce a completely meat and dairy free human diet by 2050 in order to “fight climate change,” though they have been caught in the past greatly exaggerating how much livestock methane contributes to overall emissions.

Even if you believe that there is a real climate crisis (despite there being no evidence to support the hype), there is still the fact that livestock emissions are a negligible portion of supposed “greenhouse gases.” You wouldn’t be accomplishing anything to save the planet by becoming vegan.

And when it comes to the bugs, crickets and insects, the scientists warn that the “WEF diet” is positively toxic.

The scientists were stunned at the results – but this just proves they haven’t been paying attention to the agenda of the elite. We have known for a long time that we are under attack.

If you start eating insects regularly, because you believe this will save the earth from global warming or “climate change,” you may be putting yourself (and any children you have) directly in harm’s way, assisting the evil agenda of globalists who want to depopulate the planet.

If you look into the scientific research published in the last few decades, before the elites and the media began promoting bugs and insects as food, some worrying facts quickly surface. The main one: Insects are toxic for humans.

A 2019 study titled A parasitological evaluation of edible insects and their role in the transmission of parasitic diseases to humans and animals found that consuming insects poses severe health risks to humans due to the transmission of parasitic diseases. According to the study:

“Edible insects are an underestimated reservoir of human and animal parasites.“

Other studies focused on chitin – a natural structural component found in insects’ exoskeletons. A 2007 study published in peer-reviewed Nature journal concluded that chitin causes an allergic reaction in humans.

Maybe that’s our bodies way of telling us that we shouldn’t eat the exoskeleton of insects.

Another study about chitin concludes:

Chitin, a polysaccharide constituent of many allergens and parasites, initiates innate type 2 lung inflammation through incompletely defined pathways.

And another study focusing on chitosan – a chemical compound made from chitin – discovered that its consumption leads to the depletion of vitamins in the human body, which leads to disastrous effects.

As if that wasn’t enough, here’s a headline from 2018, before the media were onboard with the insect propaganda.

Eating chitin is like flipping on the kill switch for parasites.

With all of that being said, the global elite (most notably the World Economic Forum) want us to put cockroaches in our mouths, chew on their crunchy exterior, and swallow their viscous green insides. They want us to eat cockroaches while smiling, owning nothing, and pretending to be happy.

Eating locusts, crickets, ants, beetles, worms, bees, wasps, caterpillars, grubs and slugs could fuel the next death wave of humans – just what the globalists want.

The bug-eating agenda is not a joke. It’s starting to seep through mass media and even the educational system. The goal is to normalize and even glamorize the consumption of bugs.

So why are the powers that be laser-focused on forcing the masses to eat crickets, mealworms, and cockroaches? Here’s a look at the situation.

First you must wrap your head around one important fact: The WEF are looking to redefine what it means to be a human on Earth. They believe that we have too many freedoms and that we consume too many resources.

The WEF is not merely trying to penetrate governments and control economies, it wants to redefine the meaning of life on Earth. Nothing less.

This is an article on the WEF’s actual website. If they are saying this to our faces, imagine what they are saying behind closed doors.

In short, they see us as cattle. Other than controlling every aspect of our lives, they also want us to consume fewer resources. This is where the bug-eating agenda comes in. Using buzzwords such as “sustainability”, the global elite is defining what is a “responsible” diet while increasingly shaming those who eat meat.

Other than trying to indoctrinate the environmentally conscious using graphs and figures, the elite is in full propaganda mode to promote bug eating. And you know what full propaganda mode means? That’s right, celebrities.

The bug-eating agenda has now moved to the next phase of the plan. Celebrities are eating bugs on camera. Mainstream media journalists are writing articles promoting bug-eating as an inevitability. Schools are forcing children to eat bugs in class.

Take a look at this creepy video of Nicole Kidman eating live insects, which she bizarrely calls “micro-livestock”.

That’s right, an A-list movie star was recruited to seductively consume insects on camera to convince the masses to do the same. This is cringey propaganda 101. Fortunately, the YouTube comments give us hope.

But one movie star is not enough. They need many. Robert Downey Jr. is promoting cricket protein on the late night circuit. Nicolas Cage is promoting the joys of eating cockroaches. And Lupita Nyong’o is using her acting skills to GO CRAZY over eating ants in L.A.

Of course, the elites know very well that indoctrination is most effective on young people, which is why they are now targeting children. Take a look at this poster currently plastered in California’s public schools.

Meanwhile, Bill Gates officially became America’s largest private farm owner with some 269,000 acres across dozens of states.

There is a lot of speculation surrounding Bill Gates’ farmland grab in America. Why is he buying so much farmland? A look at the official website of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation provides some clues.

But don’t despair, there is good news here too. We the people are roundly rejecting the globalist plot to force us to eat lab-grown meat.

Two of Bill Gates’ companies have recently admitted they are teetering on the brink of financial collapse as sales of toxic, synthetic meat continue to fall through the floor.

The bible says “All flying insects that walk on all fours are to be detestable to you.”

The world needs to spend more time consulting ancient wisdom and less time listening to the false prophet Klaus Schwab and his globalist cronies.

Here at the People’s Voice, we are determined to shine a light on the worst excesses of the globalist elite and spread this information far and wide. But we can’t do it alone.

