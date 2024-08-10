Smartmatic Voting Machines President Arrested for Election Fraud

The president of electronic voting machine company Smartmatic, Roger Alejandro Pinate Martinez, was indicted on Thursday for committing election fraud.

Infowars.com reports: A federal grand jury indicted the group for participating in an alleged bribery and money laundering scheme that took place in the Philippines, according to the DOJ website.

Martinez, who is a Venezuelan citizen living in Florida, reportedly bribed Bautista with a million dollars to ensure Smartmatic machines were used in the 2016 Philippine elections.

“To conceal and disguise the nature and purpose of the corrupt payments, the co-conspirators used coded language to refer to the slush fund and caused the creation of fraudulent contracts and sham loan agreements to justify transfers,” the DOJ said. “The co-conspirators then allegedly laundered funds related to the bribery scheme through bank accounts located in Asia, Europe, and the United States, including in the Southern District of Florida.”

Some of the men are facing up to five years in prison if convicted while others could serve over twenty.

While the indictments were related to shady activities in the Philippines, Smartmatic has also been accused of being involved with suspicious incidents in U.S. elections.

It’s also worth noting that Lord Mark Malloch-Brown, the owner of Smartmatic, works with infamous globalist George Soros’ Open Society Foundations.

Smartmatic filed multiple defamation lawsuits against Fox News and other media outlets and political pundits in the aftermath of the contested 2020 U.S. presidential election.

While mainstream media currently sticks to the narrative that electronic voting systems are safe and secure for use in American elections, it wasn’t that long ago that even CNN was telling the truth about the faulty technology.

A 2006 report, titled “Democracy for Sale,” featured former anchor Lou Dobbs explaining the dangers of having foreign entities running US elections.

“Critics say our very democracy is now for sale, without anyone doing a thing about it,” Dobbs said while a chyron asked, “Why do Venezuelans control a U.S. voting machine firm?”

Smartmatic’s case against Fox will reportedly not go to trial until next year.