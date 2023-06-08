SPLC Officially Designates White Parents ‘Domestic Terrorists’

The Southern Poverty Law Center on Tuesday officially designated white parents in America as ‘domestic terrorists’ who pose an immediate threat to others.

The far-left watchdog’s “Year In Hate and Extremism 2022” report counts 1225 “hate and antigovernment extremist groups” being present in the US last year, up from 733 in 2021, with several of the new additions focusing on parental rights and education issues.

“Schools, especially, have been on the receiving end of ramped-up and coordinated hard-right attacks, frequently through the guise of ‘parents’ rights’ groups,” the SPLC’s report warns.

“These groups were, in part, spurred by the right-wing backlash to COVID-19 public safety measures in schools,” the report goes on.

“But they have grown into an anti-student inclusion movement that targets any inclusive curriculum that contains discussions of race, discrimination and LGBTQ identities.”

Strangesounds.org reports: What kind of world do we live in when parental rights over their own kids are extreme. Common sense has gone out the window.

They’ve been the boy who cried hate for a while now. [Year in hate and extremism 2022]