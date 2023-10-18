Turkish President Erdogan: ‘Gaza Hospital Bombing Was an Inside Job To Ignite WW3’

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday claimed that the Gaza hospital bombing was an “inside job” by Israel.

The hospital bombing is “the latest example of Israeli attacks devoid of the most basic human values”, Erdogan said in a message posted to X

“I invite all humanity to take action to stop this unprecedented brutality in Gaza,” Erdogan continued.

Barrons.com reports:The health ministry in the Hamas-run Palestinian territory said Israeli air strikes on the hospital compound sheltering displaced people had killed at least 200 people.

Erdogan accused Israel of “striking a hospital sheltering women, children and innocent civilians”.

Turkey’s foreign ministry also condemned “these barbaric attacks in the strongest terms,” in a statement.

A large crowd of protesters gathered outside the Israeli embassy in Ankara and the consulate in Istanbul, shouting: “Allahu Akbar” (God is the greatest), local media reported.