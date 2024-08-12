UK Police Threaten Terrorism Charges Against Americans Who Criticize Immigration

UK police have threatened to charge Americans with terrorism if they criticize the immigration policies of the British government.

In an effort to silence online users from anywhere in the world who oppose the continued flooding of the UK with migrants, Met Police officer Sir Mark Rowley is threatening “keyboard warriors” with “terrorism” charges, even if they live abroad, if they are caught inciting riots online.

Naturalnews.com reports: When he issued the threat, Rowley was responding to the wave of protests that are erupting across Great Britain in response to the knife killing of three young girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance clinic in Southport, England, by a 17-year-old Rwandan whose parents are migrants.

Without a concern in the world for the British people who are daily threatened by the likes of the perpetrator, Rowley threatened British citizens by ordering them to shut up or else be persecuted by the state for non-compliance.

Any Brit who disobeys Rowley by supporting the immigration protests will face the “full force of the law.” This includes not just those who are physically involved in the riots, but also anyone who makes “inflammatory” comments about them on social media.

“And whether you’re in this country committing crimes on the streets or committing crimes from further afield online, we will come after you,” Rowley continued – watch below:

Head of the Met Police Sir Mark Rowley warns even people abroad will be arrested for mean posts. He seems to infer also @elonmusk.



With the First Amendment I don't think an extradition request it'd get past the most under qualified lawyer. pic.twitter.com/buX0Tmc82V — David Atherton (@DaveAtherton20) August 8, 2024

Elon Musk accused of “whipping up hatred” online

One of Rowley’s apparent targets is X head and electric vehicle (EV) guru Elon Musk. A Sky News reporter mentioned Musk by name as a “high profile figure” who is “whipping up hatred” about the immigration situation online.

All Musk actually did was ask British Prime Minister Keir Starmer why all communities in Britain are not being protected from migrant-fueled violence.

“What are you considering when it comes to dealing with people who are whipping up from behind a keyboard and maybe are in a different country?” the reporter asked Rowley, to which he responded in the above video clip.

British authorities have made it abundantly clear that they will not even tolerate the retweeting of information about the riots. Merely echoing what someone else believes or thinks is enough to land an offending Brit in the slammer, apparently.

'We do have dedicated police officers who are scouring social media to look for this material, and then follow up with arrests.'



The director of public prosecutions of England and Wales warns that sharing online material of riots could be an offencehttps://t.co/PYaeP7gPAQ pic.twitter.com/kOGWDPrlyz — Sky News (@SkyNews) August 7, 2024

“What we are seeing right now is something I have been expecting for 20 years now – I have a fairly clear notion of where things are going,” a commenter wrote about what is happening to Great Britain – which will eventually happen everywhere if unrestrained.

“You should have taken climate change and depletion of oil and gas much, much more seriously. Now it’s probably too late for you to correct course. But it’s never too late to realise that you look much more handsome when you keep your mouth shut.”

Another wrote that with the way Rowley is talking, “you’d think it was white Britons invading and taking over the country from indigenous Moslems and blacks.”

“Just another example of bought-off white authority figures turning truth on its head in a most traitorous way,” this one added about Rowley.