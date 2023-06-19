UK Schools Teaching 12 Yr-Olds About Anal Sex & Kids As Young As 9 About ‘Masturbation

Campaigners are furious after it was revealed that there are ‘radical’ lesson plans to teach schoolchildren about anal sex and orgasms before they have even reached puberty.

They warn that parents are being kept in the dark about graphic teaching material on topics including anal sex and masturbation.

Schoolchildren across the country are being taught about anal sex and orgasms before they have even reached puberty and 9 year olds have been set ‘masturbation’ as homework, according to the secretive lesson plans.

The plans show that many teachers have also been ‘indoctrinating’ children with scientifically false claims about biological sex, presenting gender as fluid and furthering a narrative that people can be born in the wrong body.

According to political activist Laurence Fox: “Disgusting ideologues are trying to put children down an irreversible path of manipulation. The fact they want to hide what they are doing is disgusting. It should alarm every parent. This is entirely anti-scientific dribble. It’s total warfare on the family in the name of inclusion and kindness.”

Even though the government’s guidance on delivering RSE and Relationships Education and RSECdoes not mention masturbation, it hasn’t stopped schools across the country from giving the green light to unorthodox teaching material

The MailOnline reports: It comes as the NHS is facing a mass legal action from 1,000 families who claim their children were rushed into taking life-changing puberty blockers’ by the Tavistock Centre.

MailOnline has found graphic teaching material — including a sex manual for pre-teens — being taught to children in classes around the UK.

It follows a concerned mother being denied the right to see the content of the lessons being taught to her 15-year-old daughter in her Relationships and Sex Education (RSE) classes, which became compulsory three years ago.

Despite a judge refusing Clare Page the right to see the material, MailOnline can reveal that a wealth of questionable teaching resources are already available online.

Colouring books, word searches and cartoon drawings have also been given to young girls and boys by ‘activist teachers’ in their ‘overarching mission to sexualise children in the name of inclusion’.

Since September 2020, Relationships Education has been compulsory in primary schools and RSE mandatory in secondary schools. The change left many teaching staff seeking guidance.

The void was filled by charities — some harbouring unconventional views on biological sex and sharing material on their websites that references underage sex.

MailOnline can reveal that some children are:

Taught that from birth until the age of one, babies can ‘experience pleasurable sensations’ by touching their genitals

Given ways for 12-year-old girls to orgasm while masturbating, including pinching or stroking the clitoris

Given ‘masturbation’ homework from a pre-compulsory RSE resource

Told that girls as young as 12 can find sexual pleasure from anal, vaginal and oral sex

Taught that it’s normal to want to masturbate during and even before they hit puberty

Informed that it’s normal for prepubescent children to be sexually attracted to anyone

Told that gender is different from sex but is a much more intrinsic part of who a person is

Taught that people can change their sex from being a man to being a woman

Also taught that some ‘non-binary’ humans are neither men nor women

Taught that men with the male Y chromosome can actually be women

Many teachers are ‘indoctrinating’ children with scientifically false claims about biological sex, presenting gender as fluid and furthering the ‘trans’ narrative that people can be born in the wrong body. Pictured: A lesson plan from a school in Dorset, for schoolchildren in Year 10, aged 14 to 15

A colouring book aimed at children as young as five invited users to colour in Zoë, who is ‘non-binary’, which according to the book means ‘they are neither a boy or a girl’.

Another lesson resource, a book called Great Relationships and Sex Education that is ‘extremely popular with RSE educators’, points children aged 11 to 13 to a ‘hands-on guide’ to masturbation that suggests it can be ‘highly pleasurable’ to touch your anus, genitals and nipples.

An ‘award-winning’ teaching pack for children as young as nine who have learning disabilities created before RSE was made mandatory was similarly graphic. One of the lesson plans suggested teachers ‘show the group pictures of male and female masturbation’ and ‘simulate anatomically correct dolls masturbating’