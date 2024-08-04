US & Israel Preparing For Imminent Iranian Attack

The United States and Israel are preparing themselves for a major attack by Iran in retaliation for the assassination of Hamas and Hezbollah leaders.

As Israel is bracing for an imminent attack, the US has sought to revive the multinational coalition against Iran in the Middle East.

The assault is anticipated to begin on Monday Axios has reported.

According to two unnamed US officials, Gen. Michael Kurilla, the head of US Central Command, has arrived in the region for a preplanned visit that will likely focus on efforts to mobilize the same broad international and regional coalition that defended Israel from a previous Iranian attack in April.

RT reports: Tensions in the Middle East have reached the boiling point in recent days, after Iran accused Israel of killing Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in a bombing in Tehran. While Israel has neither confirmed nor denied orchestrating the hit, it did admit to eliminating Hezbollah leader Fouad Shukr in Beirut, who it said was responsible for an attack on a soccer field in the Golan Heights that killed 12 minors.

With the Iran promising to retaliate, the Israeli military has been put on high alert, and the US – its main ally – has increased its presence in the region.

Axios sources suggested that Iran’s attack will follow the same playbook as in April, when Tehran launched a retaliatory strike on Israel in response to what it claimed was West Jerusalem’s bombing of its consulate in Syria. That assault involved hundreds of drones and missiles, but Israeli officials insisted the damage was minimal.

At the same time, officials told the outlet that the upcoming strike could be more massive and involve Hezbollah forces in Lebanon, adding that they do not know whether Iran and Hezbollah will conduct coordinated or separate strikes. They also said they believe Tehran and Hezbollah are now finalizing their plans, which must be approved at the highest political level.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden’s administration is reportedly concerned that Washington and West Jerusalem will find it much more difficult than in April to rally a coalition to repel an Iranian attack, as the tensions caused by Haniyeh’s assassination are directly linked to the Hamas-Israel war. As fighting rages in Gaza, Israel has come under heavy flak for its operation in the Palestinian enclave, which has resulted in unprecedented destruction and the deaths of thousands.