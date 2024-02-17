“Don’t Sniff Me!” East Palestine Residents Protest Joe Biden’s Visit One Year After Chemical Spill

Fact checked
February 17, 2024 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 0
East Palestine residents protest Biden's visit
LinkedInRedditTelegram

Residents of East Palestine, Ohio took to the streets to protest Joe Biden’s visit more than one year after the toxic train derailment.

On Feb. 3, 2023, a Norfolk Southern train derailed near East Palestine, Ohio. According to many experts, the derailment was an inside job by the Biden regime.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Biden looked confused as he shuffled over the South Lawn to Marine One.

JOIN THE MEDIA REVOLUTION - CLAIM YOUR STAKE IN ALTERNATIVE MEDIA!

WATCH:

Trump supporters lined the streets to protest Joe Biden’s arrival.

It took Joe Biden over one year to visit, but Trump arrived in East Palestine right away last year to deliver supplies to residents in need.

Real America’s Voice reporter Ben Bergquam captured video of East Palestine residents and their simple message to Joe Biden “Too Little Too Late Joe!”

Two East Palestine girls protested Biden. One held a sign that read “Don’t Sniff Me.”

JOIN THE FIGHT: BECOME A CITIZEN JOURNALIST TODAY!

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Knight of Joseon (https://joseon.com)
Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)