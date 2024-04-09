US States Sign WEF Treaty To Spray Chemtrails That Permanently Block the Sun

The World Economic Forum in Davos has ordered compliant US states to shoot aerosol into the atmosphere to block the sun to “fight climate change” – and as we have seen, when Klaus says jump, compromised global leaders ask how high.

That’s right, the elite have just revealed they are engaged in a secret geoengineering project involving chemtrails that has been kept quiet for decades because they were terrified that the public would rise up against them.

But what if I told you that there is an actual conspiracy here? And what if I told you the mainstream media are still trying to cover up the truth about who is really involved and what is really happening?

For decades the government and mainstream media claimed that chemtrails are a conspiracy theory and we should not believe what we can see with our own eyes.

Even when chemtrail planes were caught in the act, turning off their sprayers once they had delivered their payload, we were told to believe the tell-tale chemtrails in the sky were nothing more than condescension trails.

They really do think we are stupid.

But unfortunately for the mainstream media, so-called conspiracy theorists have been proven right yet again and the media are being forced to eat crow.

From the deck of a decommissioned aircraft carrier in San Francisco Bay last week, researchers from the University of Washington began launching trillions of modified salt particles into the atmosphere to block sunlight from reaching the earth.

Who gave them permission to block the sun? It certainly wasn’t we, the people. We were not even consulted.

The elite have admitted they didn’t announce this incredibly risky chemtrail experiment to “avoid public backlash”.

In other words, this isn’t a chemtrail conspiracy theory. It is by definition a conspiracy. The elite conspired to keep this experiment secret.

According to a report by the New York Times, the secrecy was based on concerns that if the public knew the full scope of what was happening, “critics would try to stop them.”

That’s one hell of an understatement. In reality, if the public knew what the global elite are doing behind the scenes, they would be swinging from lampposts.

As usual, the elite are treating humans like guinea pigs because they believe they have the god-given right to experiment with our health and well-being.

The Scientific American warns that artificially creating cloud cover “could alter weather patterns in unclear ways and potentially limit the productivity of fisheries and farms.”

Even Greenpeace is skeptical of the idea, saying that the consequences of this could be disastrous.

Greg Goldsmith, the associate dean for research and development at Chapman University warns:

“History has shown us that when we insert ourselves into modification of nature, there are always very serious unintended consequences.”

Does any of this sound in any way natural to anyone? No. It’s not natural. It’s not nature. It is engineered from beginning to end, covered up by the media, and serving the agenda of the global elite.

None of this should come as any surprise when you learn that Bill Gates is involved in project.

The mainstream media have been ordered to cover up this fact, but Gates has been involved from the very start of the conspiracy to block the sun without public consultation.

Gates approached Armand Neukermans, a Silicon Valley engineer who had previously worked at Xerox developing a nozzle to spray ink particles for printers, and asked him to develop a industrial-sized nozzle to spray modified salt aerosols into the atmosphere.

The engineer received a $300,000 investment from Gates to begin developing the nozzle. Finally, after various false starts, the technology was ready last year.

So there we have it. A project that began with investment from Bill Gates is now spraying chemicals into the atmosphere with the goal of blocking sunlight to fight climate change.

And they did it in secret to avoid public backlash.

Of course the mainstream media hasn’t apologized for pushing fake news about chemtrails for decades. Their audience has been brainwashed so successfully they do not even want to hear the truth.

CNN: We've been lying to you.



CNN Viewers: No you haven't. — redpillbot (@redpillb0t) April 8, 2024

According to the BBC, which spent decades denying chemtrails exist, chemtrails should now be officially recognized as a “new type of cloud” in the International Cloud Atlas.

We cannot allow this to become the new normal.

And for those who say, “this is tinfoil hat territory”, what if I told you we have all the evidence we need to prove the government and mainstream media have been lying to the public about chemical cloud seeding operations for decades?

Educator and activist Peggy Hall has unearthed US government documents from over 50 years ago showing that reveals the government has admitted to manipulating weather events including hurricanes for its own benefit.

According to the documents, the Department of the Navy and the Department of the Air Force, along with General Electric, worked together to manipulate hurricanes.

If they were doing this behind the scenes over 50 years ago, imagine what they are doing now.

The bombshell information was unearthed by Hall in a paper published by General Electric titled History of Project Cirrus from 1947 to 1952, which was a study of how cloud particles and cloud modifications can affect hurricanes.

Why would the government attempt to manipulate the weather?

Hall says the purpose of government hurricane and forest fire manipulation is to instill fear, uncertainty and inflict hardship on certain population centers, with the purpose of gaining control over people by using FEMA and federal funding.

It turns out that the practice of seeding clouds with silver and lead iodide is nothing new.

During the Vietnam war the US military conducted geo-engineering weather modification as a strategy to to muddy the supply roads on the Ho Chi Minh trail by causing it to rain with cloud seeding.

The chemical weather modification program was conducted from Thailand over Cambodia, Laos, and Vietnam and was allegedly sponsored by the then Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and the CIA.

Then in 2017, the mainstream finally caught up with what so-called “conspiracy theorists” had known for decades.

Weather manipulation jumped from “conspiracy theory” into mainstream reality as Congress held its first hearing on “Geoengineering,” with the U.S. House Subcommittee on Environment and Subcommittee on Energy Hearing discussing how the government secretly controls the weather.

And in November 2022, the Biden administration quietly let slip that they were working on a controversial solar geoengineering plan in cahoots with Bill Gates.

The People’s Voice has been one of the few independent media outlets to report on the elite conspiracy of geoengineering and we have been hammered by fact checkers and ridiculed by the mainstream media for daring to tell the truth.

Fast forward a few years and now everybody can see with their own eyes that we were right and the mainstream media was engaged in a psy-op to mislead the masses – as usual.

