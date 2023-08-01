Vegan Raw Food Influencer Dies Of ‘Starvation’

Social media influencer Zhanna Samsonova, who promoted a raw vegan lifestyle, died from starvation last week after attempting to survive exclusively on a diet of exotic fruits according to reports.

The 39 year old Russian citizen, who promoted her purely vegan lifestyle on TikTok, Facebook and Instagram, “had been following a completely ‘raw vegan diet’ for five years and for four years her diet consisted soley of fruits, sprouted sunflower seeds and juices” Russian media RTVI reported.

Vegan raw food diet influencer Zhanna D’art dies of ‘starvation’: report https://t.co/1yd9FIEOOS pic.twitter.com/pkHLKqqnkh — New York Post (@nypost) July 31, 2023

InfoWars reports: Samsonova told her audience she was thriving on her diet, remarking things like, “I see my body and mind transform every day,” and, “I love my new me, and never move on to the habits that I used to use.”

“I eat simple food, although I have a lot of experience as a raw food chef. I love creating my own recipes and inspiring people to eat healthier,” she wrote on social media.

Following her untimely death, an anonymous friend told media outlet NewsFlash that Samsonova looked frail and tired the last time they’d seen her in Malaysia.

“A few months ago, in Sri Lanka, she already looked exhausted, with swollen legs oozing lymph,” the friend said. “They sent her home to seek treatment. However, she ran away again. When I saw her in Phuket, I was horrified.”

“I lived on the floor above and every day I was afraid to find her corpse in the morning,” the friend wrote.

According to one friend, Samsonova for the last few years had only been eating jackfruit and the notoriously stinky durian fruit, the New York Post reports.

Doctors told Samsonova’s mother, Vera, her daughter had died after developing a “cholera-like infection.”

“The mother believes that death could have occurred against the background of the exhaustion of the body by a vegan diet,” reports the Vechernyaya Kazan newspaper.