WEF Claims ‘Conspiracy Theorists’ Who Question ‘Experts’ Are ‘More Dangerous Than Terrorists’

The World Economic Forum has declared that anybody who promotes a “different perception of reality” and questions the authority of “experts” should be considered “more dangerous” than a terrorist in 2024.

The World Economic Forum has published their Global Risk Report for 2024 ahead of the WEF Summit in Davos later this month and according to managing director Saadia Zahidi, so-called conspiracy theorists must be crushed so the global elite can remain “the owner of the truth.”

“Mis- and dis-information is the number one risk. We put together the views of fifteen hundred experts and that is what they are most worried about,” declared Zahidi, ranking so-called conspiracy theories as more dangerous than terrorists, economic collapse, and the potential outbreak of World War 3.

WEF managing director Saadia Zahidi discusses the WEF's Global Risks Report 2024, released ahead of their Annual Meeting in Davos next week.



Unsurprisingly, misinformation and disinformation rank #1. Especially during an election year, as emphasized: pic.twitter.com/CX1kEtRmku — Noor Bin Ladin (@NoorBinLadin) January 11, 2024

According to Zahidi, so-called “conspiracy theories” spread by “disinformation” are particularly dangerous in 2024 because people in the United States and other major economies are heading into elections when people decide who will be in control.

“Depending on how you count it, major economies with large populations, India and the US, are going into elections. What we found is, at each country level, in addition to the global risk around mis- and dis-information, it’s usually ranked very high, among the top five risks around the world, as are risks about an economic downturn,” said Zahidi.

The danger for the global elite, according to Zahidi, lies in the fact that non-authorized views are capable of encouraging “different perceptions of reality” which can encourage people to question whether the mainstream media and global elite are telling the truth.

“If some of those views start spilling over into very different perceptions of reality, when it comes to health, when it comes to what people are thinking about education, what people think about specific people, who then becomes the owner of the truth?“

The authoritarian tone coming from the WEF regarding who gets to control the truth should not come as a surprise.

In April last year, the WEF announced it had recruited hundreds of thousands of “information warriors” to control the internet, policing social media and forums for “misinformation” and conspiracy content which will then be systematically shut down.

According to Klaus Schwab’s WEF, misinformation on the internet is an “infodemic” that is “potentially deadly” and requires a “cure.” The definition of misinformation, according to the WEF, is any content on the internet that they disagree with.

This means the WEF’s hundreds of thousands of information warriors will be engaged in the act of shutting down dissent against the globalist elite. Watch: