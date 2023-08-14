WEF-Controlled Germany to BAN Conservative AfD Party

The WEF-controlled nation of Germany has vowed to ban the country’s right-wing, populist Alternative Germany (AfD) Party due to the fact that the party doesn’t align with globalist policies.

The globalist elite claim the measure will ‘defend democracy.’ The party has made a number of electoral gains in recent years, culminating in a recent landmark victory which saw the party take over its first district council this summer.

Thenationalpulse.com reports: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz‘s Social Democrats (SPD), now polling behind the AfD, has called upon the Federal office for the Protection of the Constitution to recognize the AfD as right-wing extremists and, therefore, have the party banned. German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier told the country’s domestic intelligence agency: “…we all have it in our hands to put those who despise our democracy in their place”.

The German Institute for Human Rights (GIHR) also claimed that “the AfD have reached a degree of dangerousness that they can be banned according to the constitution” and suggested this was due to the party’s right-wing extremist goals and ethno-nationalist positions.