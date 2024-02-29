WH Press Sec. Claims Biden ‘Passes Dementia Test Every Day’

President Joe Biden doesn’t need to take a cognitive test because he proves he doesn’t have dementia when performing his job daily, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has claimed.
Asked during a briefing Wednesday why Biden’s annual physical examination wouldn’t include a cognitive function screening, Jean-Pierre dismissed that such a test was necessary and told reporters concerns over his mental decline were silly.
Infowars.com reports: “I think folks need to understand that the president passes again a cognitive test every day,” Jean-Pierre claimed.
The Biden admin propagandist went on to downplay the value of a clinical cognitive test characterizing it as a “15-minute appointment that is administered by someone that most of the time people don’t actually know.”
“And and the president has a team of doctors that is with him 24/7” she said, adding, “and he is able to do the work every day.”
“That is rigorous,” Pierre insisted. “That is more rigorous than it would be for any 15 minute clinical appointment.”
“The president doesn’t need a cognitive test,” she continued, claiming those were the word’s of Biden’s physician.
Jean-Pierre then defended not having Biden’s doctor at the briefing, claiming it wasn’t “the norm.”
The press sec’s fierce defense of the Democrat leader followed Biden’s trip to Walter Reed hospital Wednesday for an annual physical examination.
“They think I look too young,” Biden, the oldest US president, joked following his check-up.
“President Biden is a healthy, active, robust, 81-year-old male who remains fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief,” stated a letter by Dr. Kevin O’Connor, adding he had “no new concerns” with Biden.
While the White House claims Biden’s mentally fit to serve, Mollie Hemingway notes at the same time Special Counsel Robert Hur’s justification for not filing charges against him was that a jury would take pity on Biden due to his advanced age and senility.
The refusal to take a cognitive test comes as more Americans are expressing concerns with Biden’s mental ability as his deterioration becomes more apparent each passing day.
