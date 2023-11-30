William Shatner ‘We Are Dying Because Of Climate Change’ Begs King Charles To Help

Star Trek actor William Shatner has pleaded with King Charles III to fight climate change before we all die.

Fearing ‘human extinction’ Shatner called on King Charles to issue a death warning during his opening speech at COP28 climate conference.

He issued his plea during an appearance on the TV show Good Morning Britain where he said: “He’s got to say ‘We’re all going to die’. That’s what he should say to open up with. ‘Very quickly, we’re all going to die,’ he should say.”

The Hollywood actor then added “England is one of the foremost countries in the world and it has to lead”

“We’re burrowing into our own graves,” he warned. “We’re dying, man. Your children are going to have difficulty living. Do you understand that?”

Brietbart reports: When North America correspondent Noel Phillips asked if Shatner had a true fear of human extinction, he said, “Insects are going extinct. We don’t go around saying, ‘oh my god, insects are going’. Who cares? And we stupid human beings don’t even know they existed in the first place.”

As noted by the Daily Star, the megastar recently “came under fire from fans who reminded the star that he recently went to space on Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket, owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.” Shatner has also flown a private jet and previously talked about his 10 favorite cars.

“William Shatner didn’t care about the climate when he went into space polluting the air with rocket fuel, a case of do what I say but not what I do,” one fan said.

“@GMB Williams Shatner, on your news, is a hypocrite and all these people traveling around the world talking about climate change,” another asserted.

“Did I just hear that right? William Shatner who apparently went to space says climate change is due to stupid people,” said another.

Shatner previously hinted at his climate change fears after his 2021 trip to space, becoming the oldest person to do so, when said that the trip left him feeling an “overwhelming sadness.”

“The extinction of animal species, of flora and fauna … things that took 5 billion years to evolve, and suddenly we will never see them again because of the interference of mankind. It filled me with dread,” he wrote his book Boldy Go. “My trip to space was supposed to be a celebration; instead, it felt like a funeral.”