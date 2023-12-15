30-Year-Old Brazilian Pop Star Suffers Heart Attack, Dies Suddenly During Live Performance

Brazilian gospel singer Pedro Henrique suffered a massive heart attack while performing on stage on Sunday before collapsing and dying suddenly.

The 30-year-old was performing his popular song ‘Vai Ser Tão Lindo’ at a religious event when he suddenly collapsed in front of his band inside a concert venue in the northeastern city of Feira de Santana.

In the wake of Henrique's death, social media users criticized São Paulo Governor João Dória who declared that vaccination would be mandatory in his state in October 2020.

Footage of the incident showed Henrique engaging the crowd as he stood on the edge of the stage before he lost his balance and fell on his back.

Henrique was taken to a nearby clinic, where he was confirmed dead. The popular singer’s record label, Todah Music, told Radio 93 that the singer had suffered a massive heart attack.

‘These are very difficult situations in life for which we have no explanation,’ Todah Music said in an Instagram post. ‘We just need to understand that the will of God prevails.’

The record label described Henrique ‘as a cheerful young man, a friend to all. Only child. A present husband and a super dedicated father.’

Henrique leaves behind a wife, Suilan Barreto, and a daughter, Zoe, who was born October 19.

Barreto, a gospel influencer, had not made any public comments as of Thursday.

Henrique joked about being exhausted several hours before he took the stage at the private church service.

‘I’m tired, I’m tired,’ he told one of his friends. ‘That why I want fame. I’m tired.’