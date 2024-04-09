Actress Jenifer Lewis Calls Trump ‘Hitler’ Says If Re-elected He’ll Put Black People ‘In Camps’

‘Black-ish’ actress Jenifer Lewis had a meltdown during a recent interview shouting, “I know what mental illness looks like” and blasting “fucking idiots” who don’t see that that Donald Trump is “Hitler”

Lewis, who is suffering with terminal Trump Derangement Syndrome, went on an unhinged racist rant during a Sirius XM radio show ‘Mornings with Zerlina‘.

She started by calmly discussing voter apathy, but then started to lose her temper and began slamming Trump and his supporters.

She claimed that white people are “scared of becoming a minority,” and even declared that Trump will put black people in internment camps.

Modernity News reports: Among other batshit assertions, Lewis claimed Trump “is Hitler” and will “punish” Americans who he sees as enemies.

“If that man gets in, as soon as he takes the oath, he will have generals walk down the steps of the Capitol,” she proclaimed.

“He will take a hammer and break the glass where the Constitution is, and he will tear it up in our faces and say, ‘Now I’m the king of the fucking world,” the actress ridiculously declared, becoming visibly more agitated.

She continued, “You will bow down, bitches. He will punish everybody that didn’t vote for him.”

Lewis then yelled “I know it because I know what mental illness looks like. That mania is unstoppable. See, this motherfucker is Hitler. He didn’t come to play.”

The Mornings With Zerlina show then edited out the part where she said “That motherfucker will have us in camps… because we sat our fat ass on the couch.”

The iconic "Mother of Black Hollywood," actress, singer, dancer & author @JeniferLewis joined @ZerlinaMaxwell on the show for an invigorating conversation about what is at stake in the 2024 election & more!



Listen here: https://t.co/T5VEuE9UmU pic.twitter.com/7FwPrVHjmk — Mornings With Zerlina. (@ZerlinaMornings) April 5, 2024

In another clip of the interview, Lewis claimed “White people are scared. They’re becoming a minority. The world is brown.”

She further asserted that white Americans are “going to do everything they can to stay in those gated communities, not pay taxes, and ‘put those ni**ers in their places and get those wetbacks out of this country. We own this, bitch.’”

“You will not win because love is the answer,” she added before stating, in another part that was edited out, “We built this country for free while you raped us in your barns. While you whipped us. While you lynched us and cut babies out of our stomachs while we hung from fucking trees. And you got something to say?”

"Black people don't want to fight you, all we want to do is feed our children and be equal." – @JeniferLewis



Listen to the iconic "Mother of Black Hollywood," actress, singer, dancer & author Jenifer Lewis in conversation with @ZerlinaMaxwell: https://t.co/T5VEuE9UmU pic.twitter.com/PMkncmaVAT — Mornings With Zerlina. (@ZerlinaMornings) April 5, 2024

Lewis sounds completely unhinged, leaving people asking what her and those who share her opinions intend to do if Trump is victorious in November.