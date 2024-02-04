American Leaders Sign WEF Treaty To Ration Meat, Electricity and Gas

Want to hear a Communist era joke from the Soviet Union? “Do you know what a Polish sandwich looks like?” the joke went. “Two slices of bread and a ration card for the meat in between.”

Unfortunately, the Polish people were not laughing at the time. And we won’t be laughing either, in the near future — if the global elite are allowed to continue destroying our rights and freedoms and replacing them with their techno-communist vision of total technocratic control.

This evil plot against humanity has been in the works for years, and now we are seeing the first signs play out before our very eyes.

The global elite have successfully penetrated the cabinets of western democracies, ushering in an era of disastrous policies that are destroying the economy from the inside out and stoking unprecedented division in society.

The next phase of the global elite’s plan involves penetrating the universities and the high earners and it appears the highest earners in our society have already taken their thirty pieces of silver and sold their souls to the devil.

According to a report from the Committee to Unleash Prosperity (CUP), America’s wealthiest citizens fully support the WEF’s plan to ration gas, electricity, and meat and dairy products for the general public in order to allegedly “fight climate change.”

As the New American report, the polling data reveals widespread support for policies designed to force compliance with the WEF’s “Net Zero” agenda.

77 percent of higher-income Americans overall and almost 90 percent of those from “top universities” agree with the WEF and support the plan to strictly ration gas, meat, and electricity in America to combat “climate change.”

In fact, nearly 60 percent of such people believe there’s too much liberty – too much freedom – in America even though, objectively speaking, we are less free than ever before.

In case you are wondering what real people think about the idea of rationing gas, meat and electricity and handing over more rights and freedoms to the global elite… 63 percent of Americans, the vast majority, oppose the above rationing policy.

As Isaac Schorr wrote in an op-ed Friday for the New York Post, the findings reveal “a wealthy, partisan elite class that’s not only immune from and numb to the problems of their countrymen but enormously confident in and willing to impose unpopular policies on them.”

He’s not wrong. Guess what percentage of these hypocrites advocating for less freedoms for the normal people identified as Biden supporters? A whopping 84% said they approve of the job Creepy Joe has done in his first three years in office.

What is it about liberals and hypocrisy? Nancy Pelosi was caught on film this week muttering “go back to China” at anti-war protestors. Can you imagine if Trump said that? Pelsosi would be the first person to smear him with accusations of racism. Remember, it’s only racist when a conservative says it.

It’s one rule for thee and another for thee. This explains why the elite are so determined to continue chipping away at our rights. The political elite really believe they can continue dining on fine meats while the rest of us are forced to eat insects.

But the people are rising up against the elite. Farmers in Germany, France and the Netherlands have taken over the streets, demanding their country’s WEF-infiltrated governments grow a spine and stop catering to Klaus Schwab’s every demand.

Democrat-controlled Chicago is moving to ban natural gas from all new homes in an effort to comply with the “Net Zero” goals of Klaus Schwab’s WEF.

City Council officials claim the plan is vital in meeting the WEF’s “Net Zero” agenda to “save the planet” from the so-called “climate crisis.”

A proposed rule from Biden’s Department of Energy will ban the sale of half of all gas stoves on the market, the department projected in February 2023.

Months later, the New York State legislature passed a bill that will require new buildings seven stories high or less to use induction ranges and heat pumps.

Elsewhere, far-left lawmakers are pushing harsh penalties to force the public into complying with the WEF’s “Net Zero.”

Democrats in Washington state are pushing for gardeners to be jailed for up to one year if they are caught using gas-powered tools in their yard.

They are serious about stripping our freedoms. Last month, the Democrat lawmakers introduced House Bill 1868.

But it gets even worse. Democrat mayors across the country who have sold their soul to Klaus Schwab have been pushing measures to ban the public from eating meat and dairy products to force Americans to comply with the WEF’s globalist agenda.

14 major American cities have set a “target” to comply with the WEF’s green agenda goals by banning meat, dairy, and private car ownership by 2030.

The U.S. cities have formed a coalition called the “C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group” (C40) which has established an “ambitious target” to meet the WEF’s goals by the year 2030.

Now global cities including London in the UK are following suit, pledging to force their citizens to radically reduce their standard of living and quality of life.

To fulfill the Net Zero “target,” the C40 Cities have pledged that their residents will comply with the these mandatory rules:

“0 kg [of] meat consumption”

“0 kg [of] dairy consumption”

“3 new clothing items per person per year”

“0 private vehicles” owned

“1 short-haul return flight (less than 1500 km) every 3 years per person”

Essentially, the masses must stop eating meat and using natural fuels to meet the goals of the elite.

At a time when inflation has gone double-digit, food production plants are burning down, the supply chain is in crisis, and food shortages are on the horizon, we now understand that the elites are making moves behind the scenes to starve huge numbers of the people they consider to be “useless eaters.”

In recent years, the elites at the WEF have been obsessed with promoting the concept of depopulating the world. They have told us everything we need to know to completely understand their agenda. These policies are part of their grand plan to degrade the human race before committing mass genocide.

This power-hungry cabal of billionaires and politicians has long plotted to enslave the masses, and now they are making their move.

But the future doesn’t belong to them.

But thanks to people who refuse to succumb to their brainwashing, people like you, the global elite are finding it much harder than they thought.

