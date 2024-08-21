Another Doctor Claims Monkeypox Is A Side Effect Of The Covid Jab

Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg has warned that the monkeypox is another scam and is in fact shingles induced by the covid jabs.

The German doctor recently appeared in an interview where he suggested the current monkeypox hype is nothing more than fearmongering by the corrupt establishment trying to cover up the symptoms of the so called covid vaccines.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ Latest Video

And he is not the only one claiming the mpox is a side effect of the experimental jabs.

According to virologist Dr. Poornima Wagh, there is NO monkeypox. She also claims it is a side effect of the covid jabs.

Infowars reports: Dr. Wodarg asked why other doctors aren’t questioning why people are being diagnosed with monkeypox based on a positive Rostar test, which is an expensive product profiting Big Pharma.

“They’re scaring us again,” he said of the medical establishment. “It’s a business exploiting the effects of the corona shots they pushed on us. They’re using corona side-effects to create new schemes and scare us again.”

The European medical professional also wondered why more doctors don’t “see through” the perversion of the medical industry.

It wouldn’t be shocking for the medical tyrants running groups like the World Health Organization to portray Covid jab adverse reactions as symptoms of a new outbreak in order to hide their crimes against humanity.

X version: