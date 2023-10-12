Rep. Rashida Tlaib Says She Agrees With Hamas Beheading Israeli Babies

Far-left Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib has hinted that she agrees with Hamas murdering and beheading innocent Israeli babies.

When questioned by a reporter who repeatedly asked whether or not she condemned reports that babies had been beheaded and children burned to death during the Hamas assault, Rep. Tlaib remained defiantly silent.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Fox News correspondent Hillary Vaughn followed Tlaib and her staff as they walked through a hallway, asking “Congresswoman, Hamas terrorists have cut off babies’ heads and burned children alive. Do you support Israel’s rights to defend themselves against this brutality?”

When Tlaib smugly ignored the question, her aides tried to get her away from the reporter. Vaughn then added: “You can’t comment about Hamas terrorists chopping off babies’ heads? Congresswoman, do you have a comment on Hamas terrorists chopping off babies’ heads?”

“You have nothing to say about Hamas terrorists chopping off babies’ heads?” she continued, adding “Do you condone what Hamas has done chopping off babies’ heads, burning children alive, raping women in the streets? You have no comment about children’s heads being chopped off?”

Vaughn went on, “Congresswoman, why do you have the Palestinian flag outside your office if you do not condone what Hamas terrorists have done to Israel? Do Israeli lives not matter to you?”

Watch:

SICKENING: Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib stays silent as she is repeatedly pressed on the unspeakable crimes being committed against innocent civilians by Hamas terroristspic.twitter.com/5Bt7Fa20Ey — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 11, 2023

NN reports: Whether the claims turn out to be true or not, it’s not really difficult to condemn the brutal murder of babies, is it?

Tlaib was already under fire for displaying a Palestinian flag outside her office and continuing to speak out demanding that support for Israel be ended.

The halls of Congress belong to America. They should be reserved for flags that embody our great nation.



The Palestinian flag should not have a place here.



That’s why I sponsored an appropriations amendment to end this silliness. https://t.co/faV28rI5UR pic.twitter.com/XR8BJE4r1y — Congressman Max Miller (@RepMaxMiller) October 9, 2023