White House Walks Back Biden’s Claim Of Seeing Pictures Of Children Being Beheaded By Hamas

The Biden White House has had to walk back Biden’s inflammatory claims that he had seen“confirmed pictures of terrorists beheading children“

A White House speokesperson was forced to admit to the media that “US officials and the president have not seen pictures or confirmed such reports independently.”

The Washington Post reported “The president based his comments about the alleged atrocities on the claims from Netanyahu’s spokesman and media reports from Israel, according to the White House”

InfoWars reports: The story is being used as atrocity propaganda to justify Israel’s indiscriminate bombing of Gaza’s young population.

Business Insider reported Wednesday that the Israeli Defense Forces said they won’t back up their claim that Hamas decapitated babies in Israel because it is “disrespectful for the dead.”

From Business Insider:

A spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces told Insider that the military won’t seek further evidence for its claim that Hamas decapitated babies in Israel. He said it would be “disrespectful for the dead” to do so. The spokesperson, Major Nir Dinar, was responding to widespread criticism that the IDF had spread a sickening claim about its enemies without demonstrating that it was true. On Tuesday, Dinar told Insider that babies’ bodies had been found at the Kfar Aza kibbutz, and that some had been decapitated. […] “We’re not going to investigate the condition of bodies and even if we did we won’t comment publicly about the condition of our civilians’s bodies. And babies,” [Dinar said]. In a phone call, he said he would not “give away numbers” of the number of babies. “The war crimes that Hamas committed are obvious to the world and are seen in the world and I don’t need to provide any proof of that and I’m not going to,” Dinar said. “It’s disrespectful for the dead.”

The original claim was reportedly traced down to “settler extremist” David Ben Zion, Deputy Commander of Unit 71, who “incited riots” to “wipe out” a Palestinian village.

Ben Zion told i24NEWS that Hamas militants “cut head of children, cut head of women.”

David Ben Zion “happens to be an extremist settler leader who incited violent riots against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank earlier this year”