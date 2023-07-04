AOC Says ‘It’s Time To Abolish the Supreme Court’

Radical Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has declared that the Supreme Court is no longer fit for purpose and must be disbanded immediately.

Appearing on CNN this week, AOC demanded that Congress impeach the SCOTUS justices and impeach each of them for their Conservative beliefs.

The far-left congresswoman called for the Supreme Court to be disbanded and said that impeachment “must be on the table.”

“That, I believe, is an expansion of power that we really must be focusing on,” AOC said.

“The danger of this court and the abuse of power in this court, particularly as it is related to the entanglements around conflicts of interest as well.’

“The courts, if they were to proceed without any check on their power, without any balance on their power, then we will start to see an undemocratic and, frankly, dangerous authoritarian expansion of power in the Supreme Court,” she added.

“Which is what we are seeing now.”

“From the overturning of abortion rights to the ruling that discrimination and, frankly, stripping the full personhood and dignity of LGBTQ people in the United States.”

“These are the types of rulings that signal a dangerous creep towards authoritarianism and centralization of power in the court.”

“The Court has not been receiving the adequate oversight necessary in order to preserve their own legitimacy.”

AOC calls to PACK the Supreme Court and IMPEACH Justices after a series of rulings for Freedom of Speech, Religious Liberty and Equality sends Democrats into PANIC. pic.twitter.com/YBybLdfhtM — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 3, 2023

AOC: If Chief Justice Roberts will not come before Congress for an investigation voluntarily, I believe that we should be considering subpoenas… pic.twitter.com/a7XwkQ1oN9 — Acyn (@Acyn) July 2, 2023

“And in the process, they themselves have been destroying the legitimacy of the court, which is profoundly dangerous for our entire democracy,” she said.

“And so I believe that if Chief Justice Roberts will not come before Congress for an investigation voluntarily, I believe that we should be considering subpoenas.”

“We should be considering investigations.”

“We must pass much more binding and stringent ethics guidelines where we see members of the Supreme Court potentially breaking the law, as we saw in the refusal with Clarence Thomas to recuse himself from cases implicating his wife in Jan. 6.”