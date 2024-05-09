Citizen Journalists Catch Top Hollywood Producer Attempting To Rape Teen – Media Blackout

A group of citizens journalists filmed the moment they stopped top Hollywood producer Herschel Weingrod from raping a teenage girl as they bravely confronted the pedophile in public.

‘Space Jam’ writer Herschel Weingrod was filmed trying to lure a teenage girl back to his house by YouTubers Vitaly and Bradley Martin

Vitaly & Bradley Martin just caught 1996 Space Jam producer & writer Herschel Weingrod trying to meet up with a 15 year old girl pic.twitter.com/ZTP0bYT5iU — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) May 8, 2024

When Martin approached Weingrod in a restaurant, the Hollywood pedophile admitted the girl he was grooming was a minor.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Infowars.com reports: The creepy old man claimed it’s “not illegal” to have lunch with an underage girl, saying, “We’ve just been talking. Yeah, we’ve been talking and flirting, it’s not a big deal.”

The Hollywood writer and producer then tried fleeing the scene, prompting the group of internet influencers to follow him down the street.

While the old guy walked away, Vitaly shot a loud cannon filled with blue powder at the back of his head followed by a cannon filled with pink powder.

According to his IMDB page, Weingrod wrote hit films such as “Space Jam,” “Twins,” “Trading Places” and others.

These predator encounters are extremely popular online as average people take power into their own hands and get the scum off our streets while police departments are defunded and understaffed.

Check out a few other recent Vitaly pedo confrontations:

Vitaly and Lil pump SPRAY DOWN pedo while preforming a song.pic.twitter.com/RAw8mCVzEd — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) May 4, 2024

The Best Angle Of The Knockout On Vitaly's Stream..😳 pic.twitter.com/x4Cpi7SnFv — KickChamp👑 (@Kick_Champ) May 6, 2024

Vitaly Scares A Man In A Teddy Bear Costume, Then Got Him TO Give A Massage 😂 pic.twitter.com/Cbx822jKQP — Kick_Clipz (@Kick_Clipz) May 5, 2024

Vitaly and Ty Dolla $ign caught another predator on stream 😭 pic.twitter.com/h3s5Kc4u3h — Liutauras (@Liutauras_) May 5, 2024