Vaccine-Injured Chris Cuomo Refuses To Apologize For Demonizing the Unvaccinated as ‘America’s Biggest Enemy’

Former CNN host Chris Cuomo, who this week revealed the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine destroyed his health, has refused to apologize for his past comments demonizing the unvaccinated as “America’s biggest enemy.”

Confronted with examples of his past comments during an appearance on the Patrick Bet-David (PBD) podcast, Cuomo refused to apologize to the unvaccinated, claiming that he was only repeating the information given by government officials at the time.

“Apology? Of course not,” said Cuomo. “Byron Donalds comes on my show. I believe as a leader at that time, you had a duty to be thorough in what you were putting out there as opposed to just playing politics. This was never as simple as vaccine good, vaccine bad. Politics made it that.”

Flashback: here’s a video of Chris Cuomo describing millions of unvaccinated people as the “biggest enemy in America.”

Chris Cuomo won’t even apologize for labeling unvaccinated Americans were “our biggest enemy in America” when he was 100% in the wrong.



It’s safe to say the things he’s saying now, so he’s saying them — and expecting plaudits for bravery.



— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 8, 2024

During the discussion, Bet-David played a resurfaced clip from 2021 in which Cuomo criticized Rep. Byron Donalds for his decision to remain unvaccinated. In the video, Cuomo attempted to shame Donalds for allegedly neglecting public health responsibilities, stating:

“Everybody should know that about you, Byron Donalds. You are not telling people to get vaccinated. You are not pushing it. You are not saying it’s the right choice. You’re saying you’re not doing it, and your family is not doing it, and you’re leaving out of the equation that you can make other people sick as if that doesn’t matter. Okay?”

In response, Donalds defended his position, asserting that vaccination is a personal choice and he should not be berated for making that decision.

“I did talk to a couple of doctors that I know about it. I told them. “I already had it, and I’m 42. What do you think?” They said, “Yeah, you’re fine. If that’s what you want to do, go ahead and do it.” They didn’t come and say, “No, you have to do it because of everybody else.” Because if other people want to be protected, they have access to vaccines. Go get the vaccine. I would never tell anybody not to get vaccinated. I do totally support it if that’s what somebody chooses to do,” Donalds added.

Despite Donalds’ rationale, Cuomo continued attempting to shame him and pressure him to get vaccinated, stating Donalds’ stance was “dumb as a proxy for being bold.”

Fast forward to the PBD Podcast interview, Cuomo reflected on how his views have evolved since then, admitting that he now regularly takes ivermectin. He acknowledged that the medical community had unfairly dismissed the drug.

“I am taking a… What do they call it? Like a regular dose, whatever. They’re trying to build up of ivermectin. Ivermectin was a boogie man early on in COVID.”

The People’s Voice previously reported that the disgraced former CNN anchor disclosed for the first time that he has been suffering from side effects he attributes to the COVID-19 vaccine.

While Cuomo did not specify the exact nature of his symptoms, he expressed concern about ongoing abnormalities in his health.

Watch the interview below with PBD: