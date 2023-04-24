AOC Wants Government To Censor Tucker Carlson & FOX News Hosts for “Inciting Violence”

April 24, 2023 Niamh Harris
Sqaud leader Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has suggested that Congress pass laws to regulate conservative news because she claims, they are “inciting violence.”

AOC told MSNBC’s Jen Psaki that that Tucker Carlson and other FOX News hosts should be removed from the airways.

“When it comes to broadcast television, like FOX News, these are subject to federal law and regulation in terms of what’s allowed on air and what isn’t,” she said. “And when you look at what Tucker Carlson and some of these other folks on Fox do, it is very, very clearly incitement of violence.”

So when AOC says that holding media companies accountable for “incitement of violence” is something that Congress should “explore through law, she is basically saying she wants conservative media outlets to be “held accountable” for broadcasting topics that she disagrees with.

