AOC’s Office Is Still Recommending Social Distancing Guidelines

The office of Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez is still touting social distancing restrictions, according to an automated phone message to her Washington, DC office.

The voicemail is still giving the instructions nine months afte the CDC and the World Health Organization dropped the pandemic guidelines

The warning is blatantly outdated and is already causing a stir among reps.

The Daily Mail reports: As of Sunday, those looking to leave a comment, inquiry, or suggestion with the 33-year-old’s office are still greeted with the months-old phone message.

In it, an unspecified male staffer employed by the fourth-year Bronx representative touts how social distancing ‘is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.’

Not mentioned in the recording is how the CDC dropped its six-feet distancing requirement last August, bolstered by an assertion from the WHO last month that the COVID-19 pandemic was no longer a global health emergency.

Federal, state and local officials have advised that social distancing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

‘As such, staff in the congresswoman’s DC and district offices will shortly begin telecommuting,’ the recorded greeting continues.

‘Meetings and other business will be conducted by phone or video. Thank you for your understanding.’

The former bartender’s office did not immediately respond to a Sunday query from DailyMail.com asking why the pre-recorded message has yet to be changed, despite distancing being nixed from the stipulations aired by several respected agencies.

Along with the aforementioned groups, President Biden last year sensationally declared the US outbreak of the coronavirus was now fully under control, saying in a September 60 Minutes’ appearance that ‘the pandemic is over.’

At the time, the president conceded: ‘We still have a problem with Covid. We’re still doing a lot of work on it… But the pandemic is over.’