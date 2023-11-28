Archbishop Vigano: We Are Undergoing A Global Coup D’état & Must Fight Back Or Lose Everything

Archbishop Carlo Vigano is warning that humanity is in the midst of a global coup d’état and is calling on everyone to fight back or lose eveything.

Vigano claims that Klaus Schwab is threatening the heads of government of the 20 most industrialised nations in the world, in order to carry out the Great Reset.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ JOIN THE FIGHT: BECOME A CITIZEN JOURNALIST TODAY!

“This is the 4th Industrial Revolution”

He says it is ” a global coup d’etat, against which it is essential that the people rise up. Those who govern nations have all become either enslaved or blackmailed by this international mafia.”



Archbishop Vigano: The WEF is threatening the heads of government of the 20 most industrialised nations in the world to carry out the Great Reset. It is a global coup d'etat, against which it is essential that people rise up. Those who govern nations have all become either… pic.twitter.com/xPZcPvgCm2 — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) November 20, 2023

Viganò has previously declared that globalists George Soros, Klaus Schwab and Bill Gates must be overthrown by the public because they are ‘pure evil’ and working on behalf of Satan to usher in a ‘New World Order’ on Earth.