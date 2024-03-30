Biden Campaign Targets Nikki Haley Supporters In New Anti-Trump Ad

Biden is hoping to woo Haley supporters with new ad!

An inceasingly desperate Biden campaign is now is targetting supporters of failed Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The new 30-second ad calls on followers of the former South Carolina governor who are feeling dejected after her defeat, to come over to the Biden camp and “Save America” from Trump.

InfoWars reports: The ad shows clips of Trump bashing Haley on the campaign trail as a “birdbrain,” as well as a video of Trump telling the press he doesn’t need Haley’s supporters to win the election.

“If you voted for Nikki Haley… Donald Trump doesn’t want your vote,” the pitiful ad states.

In another clip, Trump slams Haley, who previously served as UN ambassador in his administration, for partnering with RINO Never Trumpers to try to defeat him.

“Nikki Haley has made an unholy alliance with RINOS, Never Trumpers, Americans for (No) Prosperity,” Trump says in a clip, going on to say she’s “not presidential timbre.”

The ad also highlights a Trump Truth Social post from January where the 45th president called on Haley supporters to “be permanently banned from the MAGA camp.”

The ad comes as Haley, who dropped out of the presidential race following a string of humiliating defeats on Super Tuesday earlier this month, refused to endorse Trump, saying he’d have to earn her supporters votes.