Biden Claims ‘Lack of Migrants’ Causing ‘Xenophobic’ Japan’s Economic Downturn

The US economy is booming because of large-scale immigration, according to Joe Biden who claimed the downturn in the Japanese economy can be attributed to the lack of diversity in their society because they do not accept migrants.

During a speech at a campaign fundraiser in Washington to mark the beginning of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Biden claimed the US economy was strong “because we welcome immigrants.”

Japan, according to Biden, is “xenophobic” and they are suffering economically as a result of their desire to retain their own culture.

Biden then contrasted America to U.S. ally Japan and adversarial China, and Russia. “Think about it,” Biden said referencing why their economies allegedly struggle.

“Why is China stalling so bad economically? Why is Japan having trouble? Why is Russia?” he questioned.

“Because they’re xenophobic,” he said. “They don’t want immigrants.”

Biden’s gaffe underscores his radical policy on immigration. The Biden administrates operates an unpopular economic policy of Extraction Migration.

“This colonialism-like policy extracts vast amounts of human resources from needy countries, reduces beneficial trade, and uses the imported workers, renters, and consumers to grow Wall Street and urban economies, such as New York,” Breitbart News’s Neil Munro wrote:

The migrant inflow has successfully forced down Americans’ wages and also boosted rents and housing prices. The inflow has also pushed many native-born Americans out of careers in a wide variety of business sectors and contributed to the rising death rate of poor Americans. The lethal policy also sucks jobs and wealth from heartland states by subsidizing coastal investors with a flood of low-wage workers, high-occupancy renters, and government-aided consumers. The population inflow also reduces the political clout of native-born Americans, because the population replacement allows elites to divorce themselves from the needs and interests of ordinary Americans.

Biden took heat for his accusation.

“It’s not something diplomatic to say about one of America’s closest allies,” Jeffrey Hall, Japanese studies lecturer at Kanda University of International Studies in Chiba, Japan, told CNBC. “So it just strikes me as something that was unnecessary to say in this context.”

“It will sound like America is once again talking down to the Japanese,” Hall added, “and that’s not really an effective way of getting Japan to fix various problems with its society that even Japanese people would agree are problems.”