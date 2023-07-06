Biden Laughed When Questioned About How Cocoaine Got Into White House

Biden laughed and refused to answer questions about the cocaine found at the White House.

The US president just sat and watched reporters as they tried and failed to get his response to the drug scandal while he was in the Oval Office with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Wednesday.

His press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre suggested that the drugs belonged to a visitor

TGP reports: Authorities released more information on the cocaine found in the Biden White House. The cocaine was stashed in a “cubby” in a storage facility in the West Wing after Hunter Biden visited the White House.

The cocaine was hidden in a cubby located in the West Wing and NOT the library as previously reported.

On Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre repeatedly deflected as reporters asked her about the cocaine scandal.

WATCH: