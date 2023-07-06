Richard Gere Says MILLIONS of Muslim Migrants Should Flood Europe To “Eradicate Racism”

Hollywood actor Richard Gere has urged millions of Muslim migrants to “flood Europe” in order to “eradicate racism” on the continent.

Over the weekend, a video featuring the Democrat-voting actor went viral on Twitter. The video showed Gere standing near some water as he pleaded for his fans to send money to “Open Arms,” a group that’s responsible for rescuing the boat of refugees that former interior minister Matteo Salvini refused entry into Italy in 2019.

In the video, the far-left actor is surrounded by all male refugees who Gere boasts he is helping to smuggle into Italy illegally.

“All hands onboard would have been lost,” Gere declares in the video.

“I already came to Lampedusa two or three years ago to visit the migrant hotspot, so I knew the situation first-hand. They are people who have lived horrible stories. They have suffered a lot. They call them migrants, but they are refugees who need help.”

Watch:

Why doesn't Richard Gere invite these "refugees" to live in his mansion instead of making them Europe's burden?



— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 3, 2023

100percentfedup.com reports: But it’s who’s standing with Gere in the video that should be raising a lot of eyebrows, as liberals seem to be ignoring the fact that much like the illegal aliens who are crossing the border into the USA via the Mexican border, a shockingly high number of these invaders are military-aged men. Where are the women and children? Are the women and children coming from the mostly Muslim population of the Middle East and Africa not oppressed?

Furthermore, why is woke actor Richard Gere whining about the mistreatment of uninvited refugees like the military-aged young man seen below wearing a substantial gold chain around his neck when America’s wide open borders are causing women and children to be raped and tortured by Mexican drug cartels and coyotes, while Hollywood liberals look the other way?

Curiously, Gere never mentions the crime and the refusal to assimilate into the cultures in the countries where these refugees land. The current violent riots and burning of cities in France serve as the perfect example of an open-borders experiment gone horribly wrong.

The Guardian explains how Richard Gere is planning to testify against Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini

Prosecutors in Sicily have accused Salvini of dereliction of duty and kidnapping for blocking the NGO vessel Open Arms from docking in August 2019 as part of his closed-ports policy. Onboard were 147 people rescued in the Mediterranean. During the standoff, as the ship was anchored off the island of Lampedusa, some people threw themselves overboard in desperation. When Gere, who at the time was on holiday with his family in Tuscany, heard about the stranded ship, he spoke to the NGO and traveled to Sicily to join the charity and to help deliver food and supplies to the people onboard. After 19 days, all of the migrants and refugees were allowed to disembark in Lampedusa. Salvini said he had only been doing his job by refusing entry to the ship. “I’m going on trial for having defended my country?” he said. “I’ll go with my head held high, also in your name,” he previously told the media. Last week, lawyers representing Open Arms filed a list of witnesses ready to testify against Salvini, including Gere. When contacted by the Guardian, Open Arms confirmed that Gere was willing to testify, should a judge allow it. The court’s decision is expected on 23 October. “If someone wants to turn the trial into a show and wants to see Richard Gere, let him go to the cinema, not to a court,” Salvini told the press. “I know him as an actor, but I don’t understand what kind of lessons he wants to give me,” he added, promising to ask for an autograph for his mother.

Europeans have been suffering the effects of allowing mass migration from Africa and the Middle East into their communities, where the mostly Muslim male population of refugees refuses to assimilate with the culture in the communities where they’ve been transplanted.

In France, the Muslim migrant community has been rioting, burning down cities, and attacking innocent French citizens, including the mayor of Paris and his young family, after a young Muslim refugee was killed by police.

A local French police chief warns that the rioters are not simply rioting, “It’s war!” he says, adding, “They want to kill us!”