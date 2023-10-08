Biden Sends $8 Billion In Emergency Military Aid To Israel

Not satisfied with sending hundreds of billions of US taxpayer dollars to Ukraine, US President Joe Biden has approved an emergency military aid package to Israel worth $8 billion.

The aid package was announced hours after Hamas militants fired thousands of rockets and sent dozens of fighters into Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip in an unprecedented surprise early morning attack during a major Jewish holiday Saturday, killing dozens and stunning the country.

Israel said it is now at war with Hamas and launched airstrikes in Gaza, vowing to inflict an “unprecedented price.”

However, analysts are puzzled how Israeli intelligence could possibly have missed Hamas’s preparations for the extensive insurgent raid on Israeli territory.

It is highly surprising (many say highly suspicious) because Israel’s surveillance of Palestinian society is both sophisticated and extremely invasive, with close monitoring of Hamas’s activity in particular one of the most important tasks for the Israeli intelligence.

Israel’s surveillance technology industry, as evidenced by the Pegasus spyware scandal, is among the most advanced in the world. Despite all of this, Hamas’s preparations were supposedly missed.

Or were they allowed to happen to justify the “all out war” that the Israeli establishment has been desperately craving?

The Israeli military says that fighting still continues in 22 locations in southern Israel 12 hours after Hamas militants carried out a surprise infiltration into the area.

In a statement, the army’s chief spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said “There is no community in southern Israel where we do not have forces.” He said Israel has regained control in some communities but the army is still conducting scans to make sure they are safe.

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza says at least 198 people have been killed and at least 1,610 wounded in the territory in Israel’s retaliation after a wide-ranging Hamas assault into Israel.

The toll came as Israel has carried out a number of airstrikes in Gaza and has clashed with gunmen at the border fence around the coastal territory.

Israel’s national rescue service says at least 70 people have been killed in a wide-ranging Hamas assault into Israel. The latest toll came from the Magen David Adom rescue service as fighting was still underway on Saturday.

The ruling Hamas militant group in the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented attack on Israel at daybreak Saturday, firing thousands of rockets as dozens of fighters infiltrated the heavily fortified border in several locations by air, land and sea, catching the country off guard on a major holiday.

Several hours after the invasion began, Hamas militants were still fighting gunbattle inside several Israeli communities in a surprising show of strength that shook the country.