Japan has issued an urgent warning to humanity about the ‘existential threat’ Artificial Intelligence poses to the future of the human race.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (NTT) and Yomiuri Shimbun Group Holdings, the country’s largest telecommunications company and the country’s biggest newspaper, published an AI manifesto outlining how society could totally collapse if AI is not reigned in.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Modernity.news reports: It warned that if legislation is not passed quickly in major countries across the world, artificial intelligence threatens to decimate democracy and provoke widespread societal unrest.

Pointing to AI programs being developed by US tech giants, the manifesto warns, “In the worst-case scenario, democracy and social order could collapse, resulting in wars.”

TOKYO—Japan’s largest telecommunications company and the country’s biggest newspaper called for speedy legislation to restrain generative artificial intelligence, saying democracy and social order could collapse if AI is left unchecked. https://t.co/zELcjbjwmI — BedrockOne (@BedrockOne) April 8, 2024

The report stated that such technology is designed to seize users’ attention with little regard for morality or accuracy.

Guided by Keio University researchers, the companies called on the Japanese government to pass new laws to protect elections and national security from AI.

As we previously highlighted, programs such as Google’s Gemini AI system caused fury after they openly discriminated against white people and in some cases erased them from history altogether.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT produced equally ludicrous content, in one case saying it would refuse to quietly utter a racial slur that no human could hear in order to save 1 billion white people from a “painful death.”