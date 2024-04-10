Alex Jones To Sue CIA and FBI for Silencing His Free Speech

Infowars founder Alex Jones has vowed to sue the CIA and FBI for attempting to destroy his business and silence his right to free speech in America.

Jones joined Benny Johnson to discuss the newly released undercover footage that emerged Tuesday from Sound Investigations, showing a CIA agent admitting that the agency maliciously went after the Infowars radio host.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

In the discussion, Jones tells Johnson following the revelations he’s preparing to file a massive lawsuit against alphabet agencies over serious civil rights violations.

🚨🚨🚨BOMBSHELL:



Alex Jones CONFIRMS he will SUE the FBI & CIA after a CIA Agent ADMITTED Agency targeted Jones to destroy his career



"I'm planning on launching a lawsuit against the CIA & FBI. I've retained firms to sue for Civil Rights violations Gov. Racketeering operation" pic.twitter.com/sRRNNwpEUV — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 9, 2024

Infowars.com reports: “He needs to be subpoenaed by Congress,” Jones said referring to Gavin O’Blennis, the CIA contractor featured in Sound Investigations’ video. “I am planning to launch a lawsuit against the CIA and the FBI. We have to bring all this out and right as my bankruptcy comes to a close and right as all this stuff is being finalized it’s really God’s work working here that this came out at this time.”

Jones added he’s currently speaking to several lawyers and would like to see congressional inquiries into the man’s claims so that the full scope of the intel agencies’ efforts could come to light.

“Absolutely, I’ve got to get the wheels on this thing rolling and…we’ve got a lot of options,” Jones said, adding, “But again, it’s not for me. It’s about to put it out in court and show the evidence and then drag them out in the light with discovery and show what they’ve really done. And it’s about congressional hearings and it’s about stopping these rogue agencies that have become domestic KGB operations.”

"It's about stopping these rogue agencies that have become domestic KGB operations."@RealAlexJones joined @bennyjohnson to respond to a bombshell recording that the CIA and the FBI targeted him: pic.twitter.com/F6DMPQYona — TENET Media (@watchTENETnow) April 10, 2024

Check out other clips below:

🚨Alex Jones thanks @ElonMusk for calling out the BOMBSHELL footage showing a CIA Agent ADMITTING they targeted him and Tucker Carlson:



“He’s calling it very disturbing, we know he’s their new big target along with Trump.. the harder they hit Musk the harder he hits back.” pic.twitter.com/kPaXPVIVfj — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 9, 2024

Alex Jones on Undercover CIA Agent's Admission that Tucker Carlson is being targeted by Federal intel agencies:



“Of course Tucker's on the list. The list goes:



1. Donald Trump

2. Elon Musk

3. Tucker Carlson

4. Alex Jones

5. Joe Rogan just told me "Thank God for Elon Musk…" pic.twitter.com/IaGLsyfAjQ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 9, 2024

Earlier Tuesday, Jones urged tech entrepreneur Elon Musk to call for a congressional investigation into the matter following concerns the targeting could be a violation of free speech.

Breaking bombshell! FBI/CIA deep state manager confirms FBI agents were in the crowd on Jan 6th. Officer confesses to three letter government agencies targeting Alex Jones to silence him. More info set to break soon. @elonmusk please call for a congressional investigation… https://t.co/IuMTtyTTWu — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) April 9, 2024

Watch Jones’ full discussion with Benny Johnson:

More on this as it develops…