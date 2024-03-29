Disturbing Videos Of Diddy & A Young Justin Bieber Resurface Amid Sex-Trafficking Probe

Some “disturbing” footage of Sean “Diddy” Combs with a teenage Justin Bieber have emerged online after the producer’s homes were raided amid an ongoing sex trafficking investigation.

One video shows the young pop singer with Diddy as the the two discuss the antics they have planned for a two day stay together.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

“He’s having forty-eight hours with Diddy, where we hanging out and what we’re doing we can’t really disclose, but it’s definitely a 15-year-old’s dream” the hip hop mogul explained.

“I don’t have legal guardianship of him (Bieber) but for the next 48 hours, he’s with me,” Combs went on befor adding: “We gonna go full buck full crazy.”

The Mail Online reports: Video was posted to social media and triggered an outpouring of criticism and concern, with one person labelling the footage ‘creepy’.

Another wrote: ‘That’s just every level of creepy.’

Someone else said: ‘The internet truly never forgets.’

It comes as Usher himself claimed he was exposed to some ‘pretty wild’ stuff while living with Diddy aged 14.

In an unearthed interview from 2016 Usher revealed details about his time living with the superstar, 54, in the spring of 1994.

While appearing on The Howard Stern Show, the Yeah! hitmaker, 45, alleged that it was LA Reid’s idea to have him live with the R&B singer in Scarsdale to ‘see the lifestyle’.

When asked if Diddy’s ‘place was filled with chicks and orgying nonstop’ by Stern, Usher replied: ‘Not really… I got a chance to see some things … I don’t know if I could indulge and even understand what I was looking at.

‘It was pretty wild. It was crazy. There were very curious things taking place and I didn’t necessarily understand it,’ he admitted.

As for whether he would send his children to ‘Puffy Flavor Camp,’ Usher responded with an emphatic: ‘Hell no!’

Back in 2004, Usher told Rolling Stone that Diddy introduced him to ‘a totally different set of s**t — sex, specifically.’

The second video clip shows Combs confronting a teenage Bieber about his whereabouts….

Page Six reports: The clip showed the “Coming Home” rapper greeting the “Peaches” hitmaker in the studio as his singing career started to take off, questioning why Bieber distanced himself from him.

“What’s up man, you good?” the Bad Boy Records founder asked in the video. “Selling out arenas and everything? Starting to act different, huh? You haven’t been calling me and hanging out the way we used to hang out.”

Stumbling on his words, Bieber — who was around 16 years old at the time — responded, “I mean you tried to get in contact with me throughout all my [projects] and what not — but you never got my number.”

What did The Diddler do to Bieber? pic.twitter.com/8blZaJuczF — RyanFJBLGB🇺🇸🦅 (@RyanPatrick1991) March 26, 2024

Pulling out his phone, the “Ghost” crooner, now 30, added, “I’m going to tell you my number.”

The short interaction left several fans uneasy.