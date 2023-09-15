Biden Set To Give A Speech About ‘Threats to Democracy’

Joe Biden is planning to deliver a major speech about the ongoing threats to democracy according to reports.

Multiple outlets have mentioned the Presidents upcoming speech which is set to take place in Arizona but has yet to be officially confirmed.

The speech is apparently scheduled for September 28…. the day after the second Republican primary debate.

Breitbart reports: The New York Times cites an individual familiar with the planning, who revealed that the speech could be delivered at the McCain Institute.

Per the Times:

Anita Dunn, a top White House adviser, told Democratic donors about the upcoming speech on Wednesday in Chicago, the site of the party’s 2024 convention, according to people familiar with her remarks. The speech is planned for September 28, the day after the debate, which will be held at the Reagan Library in California.

The theme of Biden’s rumored address is reminiscent of the “Soul of the Nation” primetime speech Biden, 80, delivered to the nation over one year ago. During that speech, otherwise known as yet another “Dark Brandon” speech, Biden urged Americans to “stop” MAGA Republicans, whom he has consistently deemed as a threat to democracy itself.

“Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic,” Biden said in the September 1 speech.

“MAGA Republicans do not respect the constitution,” Biden stated, contending that Trump supporters, or “MAGA Republicans, “do not believe in the rule of law [and] do not recognize the will of the people.”

“MAGA forces are determined to take this country backwards,” he warned. “Backwards to an America where there is no right to choose. No right to privacy. No right to contraception. No right to marry who you love. They promote authoritarian leaders and they fan the flames of political violence.”