Fauci Now Admits That ‘Safe & Effective’ Covid Jabs Can Cause Myocarditis

During an interview on ABC’s “This Week” Dr Anthony Fauci admitted that the Covid-19 mRNA jabs can cause myocarditis.

After months of dismissing or downplaying concerns about the potential side effects of the experimental ‘vaccines’, president Biden’s former covid czar now says that there is a myocarditis risk, particularly in young men.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

TGP reports: During the interview, Fauci was asked to discuss the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and the ongoing vaccine drive.

Addressing the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines, Fauci said, “Again, we have experience with this type of vaccine in billions of people. It’s a safe vaccine. Of course, with the mRNA, there’s a very, very, very low risk, particularly in young men, of getting a myocarditis.”

However, Fauci was quick to follow up his acknowledgment with a comparison: “But if you look at the risk of myocarditis from COVID itself, it’s greater than the risk of the vaccine.”

WATCH:

Fauci now admits the vaccine causes myocarditis.



Something that would have gotten you banned on twitter if you said it a year ago… pic.twitter.com/j87FTOSEbc — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) September 12, 2023

Five days before the largest vaccination campaign in the country’s history, Dr. Anthony Fauci urged the Americans to trust the vaccines and trust the science. He argued, “was a reflection of extraordinary scientific advances and did not compromise safety, nor did it compromise scientific integrity.”

WATCH:

A study from Israel revealed that there was “no increase in the incidence of myocarditis and pericarditis” in unvaccinated adults who had COVID-19 infection.

This contradicts Fauci’s statement and the findings of earlier studies that suggested there may be a connection between cardiac inflammation and coronavirus infections.

In a study published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine, the researchers concluded that there is “no increase in the incidence of myocarditis and pericarditis in COVID-19 recovered patients compared to uninfected matched controls.”