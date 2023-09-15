Canada BANS All School Books Printed Before 2008 Due to Non-PC Content

The Trudeau regime has announced a nationwide ban on all school books in Canada printed before 2008, due to the fact that they may contain ‘non-PC content.’

According to reports, Canadian schools are being forced to destroy books printed before 2008 because they aren’t “inclusive” enough.

CBC reports that school children are finding most of their library shelves empty.

Ipatriot.com reports: One student said she can no longer find, books such as Harry Potter, The Hunger Games, Roll of Thunder, and Hear My Cry on her school’s book shelves.

“This year, I came into my school library and there are rows and rows of empty shelves with absolutely no books,” said student Reina Takata, who just started Grade 10.

Takata added that up to 50 per cent of her school’s library books are gone.

So, how did the school board explain itself?

“Books published prior to 2008 that are damaged, inaccurate, or do not have strong circulation data (are not being checked out by students) are removed,” said the board in its statement. If damaged books have strong circulation the board says they can be replaced regardless of publication date, and older titles can stay in the collection if they are “accurate, serve the curriculum, align with board initiatives and are responsive to student interest and engagement.” “The Peel District School Board works to ensure that the books available in our school libraries are culturally responsive, relevant, inclusive, and reflective of the diversity of our school communities and the broader society,” said the board.

The district’s “Directive 18” also notes that only “inclusive” and “culturally responsive” books will be allowed.

“The Board shall evaluate books, media and all other resources currently in use for teaching and learning English, History and Social Sciences for the purpose of utilizing resources that are inclusive and culturally responsive, relevant and reflective of students, and the Board’s broader school communities,” the directive says.

