Big Pharma Execs, Gov’t Officials Busted in VIP Sex Trafficking Sting – Media Blackout

Several Big Pharma executives, professors, doctors and government officials have been arrested by authorities during an operation targeting a VIP sex trafficking ring.

Acting U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Joshua Levy announced the results of the operation and detailed the VIP clients involved in this network.

“They are doctors, they are lawyers, they’re accountants, they are executives at high-tech companies, pharmaceutical companies, they’re military officers, government contractors, professors, scientists,” Levy announced during a press conference.

“Pick a profession, they’re probably represented in this case.”

NN reports: On Wednesday, three people were arrested for allegedly operating the sex trafficking network.

They were running the ring out of apartment complexes in Cambridge, Dedham, and Watertown, Massachusetts as well as Virginia.

“This commercial sex ring was built on secrecy and exclusivity, catering to wealthy and well-connected clientele,” Levy said in a news conference in Boston.

The three arrested were named as 30-year-old Junmyung Lee of Dedham, 41-year-old Han Lee of Cambridge, and 68-year-old James Lee of Torrance, California.

All three are charged with conspiracy to coerce and entice to travel to engage in illegal sex activity.

Han Lee and Junmyung Lee will be arraigned Wednesday afternoon in federal court in Boston.

James Lee was arrested in California and will be brought to Boston for his arraignment.

Levy said that, starting as far back as July 2020, the three operated multiple brothels in multiple states by enticing primarily Asian women to travel to Massachusetts and Virginia to be prostitutes.

They allegedly operated through two websites, reporting to advertise nude Asian models for professional photography at upscale studios as a front for prostitution.

The three rented high-end apartments in Cambridge, Dedham, Watertown, and eastern Virginia and used them as brothels, prosecutors said.

The rent for some apartments was as high as $3,664 a month.

Appointments cost $350 to $600 an hour and were paid in cash, according to Levy.

Investigators said clients had to fill out a form with their name, work information, email address, phone number, and a reference before they could book appointments.

Customers were then given a “menu” of options at the brothel.

“Business is booming, until today,” Levy told reporters, adding that the investigation is far from over.

WATCH:

BREAKING: Arrests have been made in a high-profile s*x ring that involved government contractors, professors, military officers, executives at pharmaceutical companies and more.



Will they be protected like Jeffrey Epstein's clients?



The announcement was made by acting U.S.… pic.twitter.com/OkSAcSE1JB — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 9, 2023

If convicted, each of the three could face up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000.

Despite the arrests of the ring leaders, however, Levy didn’t reveal any further information about the clients.

Although authorities appeared to know enough about the clients to know their professions, no details of any arrests were revealed.