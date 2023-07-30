Bill Barr Promises To Jump Off a Bridge If Trump Wins GOP 2024 Nomination

Former Attorney General Bill Barr has promised he will jump off a bridge if Trump wins the Republican 2024 presidential nomination.

Barr, who has become a prominent Trump hater in recent times, told NBC News: ‘I have made clear that I strongly oppose Trump for the nomination and will not endorse Trump.’

‘I’ll jump off that bridge when I get to it,’ he added when asked how he would vote in the general election if it ends up being a 2020 rematch of Trump vs. Joe Biden.

Currently, Trump is polling above 50 percent against more than a dozen other candidates vying for the nomination, according to a FiveThirtyEight tracking. In second place currently is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with less than 20 percent.

DailyMail report: Others who have not endorsed Trump so far include Mike Pompeo, once Trump’s Secretary of State and CIA Director; two of his former Defense secretaries, Mark Esper and Pat Shanahan; a former Chief of Staff John Kelly; and another former Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire.

Directly on the opposite side of his fellow former Chief of Staff, Mulvaney is among those who wants Trump defeated by another GOP candidate in the primary election.

‘I am working hard to make sure that someone else is the nominee,’ Mulvaney said to NBC. ‘I think he’s the Republican who is most likely to lose in a general election, of all our leading candidates. If anyone can lose to Joe Biden, it would be him.’

Vought tweeted in May that Trump ‘is the only person I trust to take a wrecking ball to the Deep State.’

‘I’ve seen his willingness up close & behind closed doors,’ Vought added. ‘My friend & former boss is going to finish what he started.’

In June, Grenell tweeted ‘Trump 2024’ in response to a tweet from DeSantis, the No. 2 runner in the Republican primary.

A Meadows spokesperson said the former top aide ‘fully’ supports Trump.

Trump’s former Director of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson said in a statement that ‘Donald Trump is my friend and would make a fantastic president, and if I have an announcement to make about 2024, I’ll look forward to doing so in an appropriate way.’

There are 14 GOP candidates up against Trump, but little have any chance of beating him in the primary election so far. Most polls show Trump ahead of the field by at least 30 percent, with DeSantis usually in the distant second place.