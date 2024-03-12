Bill Gates GM Mosquitoes Creating Mutations That Cause Resistant Vector-Borne Diseases

Millions of GM mosquitoes released by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation are creating mutations that cause deadly resistant vector-borne diseases in humans, according to a new report.

The World Mosquito Program, funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, is a radical operation that claims to want to eradicate mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue, Zika, yellow fever and chikungunya.

Naturalnews.com reports: The global operation has projects in 14 countries and claims to have protected 11 million people from vector borne diseases over the past decade. These projects include the release of billions of genetically modified mosquitoes.

To start, the mosquito eggs are injected with Wolbachia bacteria. After they are released, they are counted on to mate with the indigenous population of mosquitoes and eradicate the species that spread diseases like dengue, chikungunya, Zika virus and yellow fever.

“We actually grow these mosquitoes that contain the bacteria, Wolbachia, and then release them into communities where the bacteria Wolbachia spreads into the wild mosquito population,” said Scott O’Neill, a micro-biologist at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia, and director of the World Mosquito Program.

Mass mosquito experiments do not account for selective pressure and resistant traits in mosquitoes and pathogens

But the program did not account for the emergence of resistant traits in mosquitoes or target pathogens. There is evidence that transgenic Aedes aegypti mosquitoes transfer genes into a natural population. What pressures does that create on the mosquito population and the pathogens they carry? The influx of Wolbachia bacteria into the mosquito population can put selective pressure on the genomes of the mosquitoes and the viruses that the mosquitoes transmit, encouraging the development of new, resistant pathogenic species and strains. This biological fallout is similar to the emergence of antibiotic-resistant bacteria due to the selective pressure of antibiotics on specific traits of pathogens.

The genetically modified mosquitoes do not eradicate the vector-borne diseases with perfection and certainty. Mutations have been documented in genetically engineered lethality systems that were intended to control mosquito populations. In one study, researchers found that a release of mosquitoes carrying a dominant lethal gene causes a toxic over-expression that leads to resistance in certain mosquito populations. In laboratory studies, they found that the disease-carrying A. aegypti mosquitoes resisted and retained 3.5% of their populations. The scientists concurred that this is due “primarily, to inherent “leakiness” in the respective systems due to variable transgenic lethal effector expression or function, though heritable survival due to mutations in genetic components of the system [that] have yet to be reported.”

The researchers also said that there is “potential for the genetic breakdown of lethality systems by rare spontaneous mutations, or selection for inherent suppressors.”

These mutations may cause resistant vector-borne diseases that are even harder to eradicate and/or treat once they infect humans.

Gates Foundation to erect a mosquito breeding factory in Brazil and capitalize on dengue vaccine experiments

The Gates Foundation is taking their “philanthropy” back to the streets of Brazil. The Gates Foundation is committing $55 million on an experimental Dengue vaccine and are funding the development of a mosquito breeding factory that will release 5 billion genetically modified mosquitoes per year.

When the World Mosquito Program first launched in Brazil in 2011, their pilot studies showed that Wolachia does decrease the risk of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes transmitting viruses. While this may help mitigate vector borne diseases in the short term, it could lead to the resurgence of more resistant diseases.

The first live mosquito experiment in Brazil occurred in September of 2014 in Rio de Janeiro. By 2017, full scale experiments were being conducted with the help of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), under the guidance of the Ministry of Health. Ten years later, the results of this experiment have been abysmal. Today, there are more than 2.8 million cases of dengue fever reported in the Americas. Of those countries, Brazil reported the second highest number of cases, with 1,104.5 cases per 100,000 people. In the first five weeks of 2024, there have been 364,855 reported cases of dengue infection, an incidence of disease four times greater than the same period in 2023.”

Bloomberg and other bought-out media outlets are claiming “global warming” is causing the uptick in dengue. They make these claims without any investigation into the environmental and genetic drivers of this vector-borne disease phenomenon in Brazil. There is no mention of the potential fallout of mosquito experiments in the country.

Not surprisingly, Brazil’s Ministry of Health approved a new dengue vaccine in 2023, and became the first country in the world to offer the experimental injection through their public health system. The Gates Foundation, which funded the mass mosquito experiments, is behind this mass vaccination effort, too, and looks to capitalize on the ongoing failures of their mass mosquito experiment.