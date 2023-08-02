Body Of Missing Goldman Sachs Analyst Found In New York City Creek

A body that was found in Newton Creek on Tuesday morning has been identified as the missing Goldman Sachs analyst John Castic.

The 27 year old went missing after attending a concert in Brooklyn Saturday night, according to police.

This was the second time in weeks that a man vanished near The Brooklyn Mirage and later found dead in the same creek.

The police said there were no obvious signs of trauma.

The New York Post reports: The body of a Goldman Sachs analyst who vanished after a concert at the Brooklyn Mirage was pulled from the waters of Newtown Creek on Tuesday less than half a mile from where he went missing, police said.

John Castic, a 27-year-old Illinois native who lived in Lower Manhattan, disappeared after leaving the Bushwick hotspot at about 3 a.m. Saturday, according to the NYPD.

At about 11 a.m. Tuesday, a man spotted a bloated, shirtless body floating face-down in the English Kills, a branch of the East River tributary, near 1100 Grand St.

The man called the cops, who sent the NYPD’s Emergency Service Unit to recover the body, which was later identified as Castic, cops and sources said.The body had no obvious signs of trauma, apart from drowning, police sources said.