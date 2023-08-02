CDC Warns of ‘Imminent’ Anthrax Attack As FDA Approves Big Pharma Anthrax Vaccine

The CDC has warned that the U.S. faces an “imminent” anthrax bioterrorist attack, just days after the FDA approved a Big Pharma anthrax vaccine.

The CDC updated its website to warn that anthrax is likely to be used in the next terrorist attack against the United States:

“If a bioterrorist attack were to happen, Bacillus anthracis, the bacteria that causes anthrax, would be one of the biological agents most likely to be used.” “Anthrax makes a good weapon because it can be released quietly and without anyone knowing,” the CDC’s warning continues. “The microscopic spores could be put into powders, sprays, food, and water. “Because they are so small, you may not be able to see, smell, or taste them.”

The CDC warning comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a new anthrax vaccine one week ago.

The FDA recently approved Emergent BioSolution’s new anthrax vaccine for all adults in the United States.

Slaynews.com reports: Cyfendus was approved by the FDA for use for any confirmed or suspected exposure to anthrax but must be administered with antibacterial drugs.

Per The CDC:

The news comes as Anthrax cases among livestock in the US have seen a spike in recent months.