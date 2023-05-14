Biden Claims ‘White Supremacy’ Is ‘Most Dangerous Terrorist Threat To America’

“White supremacy” is the “most dangerous terrorist threat” in the United States, according to Joe Biden who told a crowd of black graduates that the country is being torn apart by white racism.

“The harsh reality of racism has long torn us apart,” Biden said at the historically black university in Washington, D.C., Saturday. “It’s a battle. It’s never really over, but on the best days, enough of us have the guts and the hearts to stand up for the best in us, to choose love over hate.

“Union over disunion. Progress over retreat. To stand up against the poison of white supremacy like I did in my inaugural address to single it out as the most dangerous terrorist threat to our homeland.”

After applause from the crowd, Biden continued, “I’m not saying this because I’m at a black HBCU. I say it wherever I go.”

White supremacy is the greatest threat to our nation and everyone who disagrees with me a white supremacist. See how this works?

Biden’s speech was criticized on social media by conservatives who questioned the priorities of his administration.

“I mean, this is completely bonkers,” OutKick founder Clay Travis tweeted. “Did anyone talk like this in the 1980’s, 1990’s, 2000’s or even 2010’s? Of course not. Yet suddenly white supremacy is the BIGGEST THREAT in America? I don’t even think it’s one of the 50 biggest threats.”

“No you’re saying it because you’re a pathological liar propped up by the media to help fuel dangerous racial division,” said Julie Kelly.

Biden received an honorary degree from the university Saturday for what the school said is “much deserved for his years of transformational service as U.S. Senator, Vice President, and now as President of the United States.”