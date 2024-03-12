Boeing Whistleblower, Who Vowed To Expose ‘Deliberate Sabotage of Airline Industry’, Found Dead

A former Boeing worker who vowed to expose how the commercial airline industry is being “deliberately sabotaged by the elites,” was found dead in a hotel parking lot last weekend.
On Saturday, police in Charleston, South Carolina, discovered the body of former Boeing quality control manager John Barnett, 62, in his vehicle dead from an alleged self-inflicted gunshot wound.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
According to the reports, Barnett was in Charleston last week testifying in depositions surrounding his ongoing litigation with Boeing, accusing the company of deliberately sabotaging their own planes and “denigrating his character and hampering his career.”
“He had been due to undergo further questioning on Saturday. When he did not appear, enquiries were made at his hotel,” the BBC reported.
Infowars.com reports: “He was subsequently found dead in his truck in the hotel car park.”
For years, Barnett had been raising concerns about problems he observed while working at Boeing’s North Charleston plant, warning the BBC in 2019 that, as a result of hasty mass production, the company’s 787 Dreamliner fleet had numerous safety issues, including that some planes had been improperly retrofitted with “sub-standard” salvaged parts.
Barnett had additionally called attention to issues with the company’s emergency oxygen systems.
The faulty systems meant if there was a sudden cabin decompression issue mid-flight, up to one in four oxygen supply masks deployed to passengers may not work.
Barnett said he raised the concerns to supervisors to no avail.
“A 2017 review by the FAA upheld some of his concerns, requiring Boeing to take action,” notes the Daily Mail.
Barnett had also been speaking up in regards to other problems at Boeing, including the reported removal of inspection operations which he claimed led to cascading issues.
“We are saddened by Mr. Barnett’s passing, and our thoughts are with his family and friends,” Boeing said in a statement.
Skeptical social media users questioned whether Mr. Barnett could be a victim of corporate murder.
“Totally normal,” remarked Colin Rugg on X, with commentator Elijah Schaeffer also writing, “Totally NOT suspicious.”
The whistleblower’s death comes as Boeing’s planes have been at the center of numerous negative headlines over the past few months, including at least 5 incidents last week which included a tire falling off mid-takeoff, a plane that suffered landing gear failure, and a horrific mid-air engine fire.
The FAA has also been investigating the company after a door plug blew off an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max plane upon take-off in January.
The BBC reports:
Last week, the FAA said a six-week audit of the company had found “multiple instances where the company allegedly failed to comply with manufacturing quality control requirements”.
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Boeing Whistleblower, Who Vowed To Expose ‘Deliberate Sabotage of Airline Industry’, Found Dead - March 12, 2024
- Over 80% of Tattoo Ink Contains Chemicals That Cause Organ Failure - March 12, 2024
- Bill Gates GM Mosquitoes Creating Mutations That Cause Resistant Vector-Borne Diseases - March 12, 2024